The Buccaneers re-sign Leonard Fornette to a three-year deal

After spending the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back Leonard Fournette has re-signed to a three-year deal up to $24 million. On March 21, Fournette visited the New England Patriots, and a day later he signs with the Buccaneers.

Playing the previous two seasons with the Buccaneers, Fournette saw his role increase in the offense as time went on. He played a big role in the playoffs in 2020 as he scored four total touchdowns and eventually won the Super Bowl. During the 2021 season, Fournette doubled his production from the following year as he became the lead back rushing for 812 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Leading into free agency Fournette expressed his desire for more money due to increased production and rise as a top running back. Fournette posted what seemed to be a farewell post on social media to the Buccaneers but with the return of Tom Brady, that story quickly changed. Getting what he wanted, Fournette more than doubled his 2021 salary. Fournette's new deal places him right outside the top 10 in average annual value for running backs league-wide. Fournette is now tied with Cardinal running back James Connor as the highest-paid free agent backs this year's cycle.

Since Tom Brady's return to the Buccaneers, it has created a snowball effect of free agent Bucs returning to Tampa. With the re-addition of the former fourth overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are building around the same team they had a couple of years ago.

