Three teams in the mix for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

A league source has apparently told TheOBR.com that the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in 5-time pro bowler and current free agent DT Ndamukong Suh.

Suh is currently a free agent but has spent the last 3 seasons with the Buccaneers - including the team’s Super Bowl winning season in 2020.

During his time with the Bucs, Suh hasn’t done much in terms of being disruptive in the pass game but has been an average piece of a defensive line with stars all along with it.

At this point, it may be best for Suh and the Buccaneers to part easy now that the latter drafted Logan Hall, who can play inside or outside on the defensive line, in the 1st round of this year’s NFL draft.

However, one could make a case for the Bucs to keep Suh since it appears well known that veteran EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul will not be returning to the team. This scenario could see Suh remaining on the inside and newly drafted Hall being relinquished to the other edge spot opposite of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Suh isn’t getting any younger in his career, but can definitely be a serviceable addition to defensive lines for contending teams.

