Todd Bowles talks about potentially adding Tyrann Mathieu to Tampa Bay Bucs

This would be a major move.

Tampa Bay isn’t done yet in the free agency market as they look to finish off their roster for this upcoming season.

New head coach Todd Bowles was asked about this topic Thursday in his press conference. One-piece that Bowles did confirm may be back is defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Suh tweeted out a congratulatory tweet to Bowles after it was announced he was the new coach for the Buccaneers, and he also insinuated his desire to come back. Bowles confirmed that Thursday.

One other player Bowles was asked about is free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Bucs signed Logan Ryan this off-season, but getting Mathieu could be a welcomed addition with Jordan Whitehead moving on recently.

The issue is the salary cap, but getting Mathieu, the 29-year-old do-everything defensive back who’s had two All-Pro seasons out of the past three years would bolster a secondary that faded late last season.

Mathieu has been dynamite for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it looks like he has several suitors looking to add him to their roster. His 13 interceptions and two touchdowns are among the league leaders for safeties over the past three seasons, and he’s still in his prime at only 29 years old.

This could be something to watch over the next few weeks as the organization finishes the change over to Bowles. Getting a veteran that was named to the 2010 All-Decade team would make the Bucs the one team that could challenge the LA Rams for NFC supremacy in 2022.

