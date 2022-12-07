Tom Brady Beats New Orleans Saints for Daughter's Birthday

On Sunday, the Buccaneers and Tom Brady completed one of the best comebacks of all time as they came back to beat the Saints 17-16 after being down by 13 points with just over 3 minutes to play in the game. It wasn't pretty, but it was a great win.

Sunday appeared to mean a lot more to Tom Brady than just a big win, however, as it was his daughter, Vivian's 10th birthday. After the exciting win, Brady spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters dedicating the Bucs' win to his daughter.

"Good to get a win at home," Brady said in his post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. "It's my daughter's birthday, Vivi Lake. Daddy loves you, and hopefully, that's for her."

The NFL star admitted that Vivian was a "little worried when I said we're playing the Saints."

"She said, 'oh no, daddy,' " he added with a laugh.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Promising Young Wide Receiver

Vivian wasn't the only Brady child that he decided to show off this weekend. Brady took to his Instagram account to post a screenshot of a text message thread between himself and his son Benjamin on his story prior to kickoff against the Saints.

"I will be watching," Ben wrote. "Say hi to me on camera."

"YES!!!!!," the father of three replied.

Later, Ben added, "Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt."

The NFL dad captioned the screenshot shared on Instagram Tuesday morning, "The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny❤️❤️❤️."

Prior to the breakup between Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, there had been speculation that Gisele was not happy with how much Brady was able to give to his family, specifically his children.

Now with the divorce finalized, the former power couple have decided that they will co-parent their children moving forward. Since the divorce became final, it appears that Brady has made an effort to do more with his children from participating in Halloween to having his eldest son, Jack, join him during the Bucs' practice.

READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs Injury Update

It seems Brady is closer to his kids now more than ever and that seems to be paying dividends for both the children as well as Brady. Brady has seemed happier and the kids sure seem to enjoy being around and shown about by their father. It's great to see that things are going well in the Brady household and hopefully that will allow for Brady to reengage himself to chase one more Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook