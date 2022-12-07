Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Promising Young Wide Receiver

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some roster moves, including one that was somewhat of a surprise.

The Buccaneers drafted Darden out of the University of North Texas in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft in large part due to his ability to shred defenses and bust open for big plays down the field. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay, Darden has found it difficult to crack the Bucs' deep and talented receiver rotation and has only recorded two catches for 26 yards this season. He has been mainly relegated to special teams, and this season, specifically, Darden has filled in as the Bucs' primary punt return man.

As the Buccaneers' primary punt returner, Darden has excelled in the role positioning himself as one of the top players in that role. He ranks seventh in punt return average in the NFL and leads the NFL in punt returns and punt return yardage.

Even with his lack of production from the receiver position for the Bucs, there is still plenty to like when it comes to the potential Darden has if he is able to get meaningful playing time with another team, which shouldn't take long as he is expected to be claimed off waivers quickly on Wednesday.

For the Bucs, their wide receiver room is already plenty deep, but they could look to promote or elevate one of Tyler Johnson, Deven Thompkins, or Kaylon Geiger to help fill his role. If they choose to roll with what they have we will most likely see Scotty Miller take over the punt return duties as he was originally listed as the second-string punt returner on the Bucs' roster.

