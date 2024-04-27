Radio Legend Says He Doesn't Think Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Will Work as Broadcaster
Tom Brady went from the bench in Michigan to the 6th Round of the NFL Draft to becoming the greatest quarterback to ever play the game and the leader of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second Super Bowl-winning team.
In every stop of Brady's career he's been doubted, and even after winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots there were those who dare call the future Hall of Famer 'washed'.
Now, in his post-retirement life, Brady has opted to follow up his exit from Tampa Bay football with a trip upstairs to the same broadcast booths where some of the best in the sports commentary business narrated the story of his own on-field accomplishments.
And one radio personality, Mike Francesca, is getting in line as one of Brady's latest doubters.
"I don't think his heart is in it," Francesca said according to Mail Online. "I don't think his personality is such. I don't think he's going to be great at it. I really don't... I think there's a unique quality that you have to bring that allows you as an analyst to see the game, see the game quickly, plus bring personality into it.... You're going to spend a lot of time breaking down what happens on replay. And you also have to be very personable and glib in how you do it. I don't see him there.'
Francesca isn't alone in his doubts that Brady is cut out for the job. Other former NFL players have entered the broadcast business and have had varying levels of success.
The most successful in recent memory could arguably be former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman along with Tony Romo, formerly of the same franchise.
Even more have taken shots at doing the job and fizzled out or never even made it past the screen tests.
Brady is slated to be on the top broadcast pairing in Fox's lineup of broadcast duos, pushing former NFL tight end Greg Olsen down a peg. Plenty feel Olsen should be left in his spot and Brady allowed to enter at a lower level until he proves himself.
Regardless of the doubts, Brady is scheduled to get started this season.
“I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity, and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge," Brady said about the job on his popular 'Let's Go!' podcast. "Because it is a challenge. It’s something that’s new, it’s outside of my comfort zone. And I’m excited to get out there and try something and see how I do."
