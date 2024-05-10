2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Draft Roster Reset
The NFL Draft is in the books, and as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into phase two of the offseason, minicamps and OTA's are on the horizon. It's a crucial period in the offseason but even more so with the addition of a new offensive coordinator and staff. While the defense largely remains the same, the offense will use this time to build chemistry and continuity before ramping up for training camp in late July. There will be several positions up for grabs on offense including center, left guard, the number three receiver spot, and the backup tight end and running back positions.
The defense will have potentially have a new starting inside linebacker edge rusher, and an intense battle at nickel cornerback. There are plenty of depth spots up for grabs as well after an offseason focus to improve that area of the roster. The Bucs currently have 90 players rostered, but because of a roster exemption for Lorenz Metz as an international player, they have one spot open on the 90-man offseason roster. With a bevy of tryout players in town, they could fill the final spot with a player who stands out or could address an area of depth with a free agent now that the post-draft wave of free agency has begun. Here is a current look at where the Bucs offseason roster stands and who might be fighting for a starting job or spot on the roster come the regular season
Quarterbacks - 4
Starter: Baker Mayfield
Backups: John Wolford, Kyle Trask, Zack Annexstad
Analysis: Mayfield is the clear-cut starter this year after a battle for the job with Trask last season. He was rewarded for a career year with a $100 million contract. Trask enters the final year of his deal and is the top backup on the roster. With Mayfield's physical playstyle, should an injury occur, the Bucs feel comfortable with having him step in. Wolford was brought back for his knowledge of Coen's system, being a reliable third-string quarterback, and acting as almost another coach in the quarterback room. Annexstad was signed as an undrafted free agent and could find a spot on the practice squad but with limited reps, it will be hard to earn a role over other positional players.
Running Backs - 6
Starter: Rachaad White
Backups: Chase Edmonds, Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker, Patrick Liard, DJ Williams
Analysis: White proved he could handle the load of a lead back last year finishing with over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 10 yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing on the ground. He returns as the starter but will need to display more violence through the hole and show he can better handle short-yardage situations. The Bucs brought back Chase Edmonds in a backup role and he showed flashes of being a nice compliment change of pace back when he was healthy.
However, after the Buccaneers drafted Irving in the fourth round, he is not without competition for the role. Irving is undersized but a tough tackle bouncing off defenders to pick up extra yardage. Tucker essentially had a red-shirt season last year, but the Bucs are hoping he can prove to be what they hoped he would be as an undrafted free agent "steal" in 2023. Laird has been a steady presence on the practice squad the last two seasons while undrafted free agent running back Williams will look to unseat him with a role on the team.
Wide Receiver - 11
Starters: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer
Backups: Rakim Jarrett, Deven Thompkins, Jalen McMillan, Cephus Johnson, Raliegh Webb, Ryan Miller, Kam Johnson, Latreal Jones, Tanner Knue
Analysis: After teasing a potential breakup, Evans returned to the Bucs on a two-year deal and looks to pick up where he left off in 2023. Godwin will move back to the slot in Coen's offensive scheme and enter the final year of his contract. As the Buccaneers shift to a more three-wide receiver set base look, there is an opportunity for Palmer to man the starting "z" receiver position in the new offense. He will need to show more consistency throughout the offseason though as the team also spent a high draft pick on the position.
McMillan will challenge Palmer for the starting spot and has position flexibility to line up at all three receiver positions. Behind them are Jarret and Thompkins who could potentially be in a battle for the final spot if the team elects to keep just five receivers. Jarret offers more upside as a receiver while Thompkins doubles as a gadget guy and return man. though there's a chance the Bucs keep six receivers rostered as they move to more three-wide sets. the rest of the group will fight for spots on the team's practice squad.
Tight End - 6
Starter: Cade Otton
Backups: Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Devin Culp, David Wells, Tanner Taula
Analysis: Otton was an iron man for the Bucs last season, playing in 98 percent of the snaps and rarely leaving the field. The team is surely trying to decrease that number and is hoping Durham can develop more in his second season as a blocker and receiver. Kieft is what he is at this point which is a blocking specialist and score special teamer. There is room on the roster for him, but he will be pushed for the final spot in the tight end room assuming the Bucs keep just three.
The Bucs added to the league's youngest tight end room with the additon of Culp in the seventh round. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among tight ends at the combine and fills the role of move tight end which is something the roster doesn't have. Wells started the season as the number two in the room but was quickly demoted and moved to the practice squad. He could remain there this season but will have to stave off Taula, whose development behind the scenes the Bucs liked last year.
Offensive Line - 14
Starters: LT Tristan Wirfs, OG Cody Mauch, RT Luke Goedeke, OG Sua Opeta, C/G Graham Barton
Backups: C Robert Hainsey, C/G Ben Bredeson, G/T Brandon Walton, OT Justin Skule, OL Elijah Klein, OT Silas Dzansi, OT Luke Haggard, OL Lorenz Metz*, OG Logan Stenberg, C Avery Jones, OG Xavier Delgado
Analysis: The Bucs are returning at least three starters on the offense line in Wirfs, Goedeke, and Mauch. Beyond that, there will be competition at both center and left guard spots on the roster. The Bucs drafted Barton in the first round to play center, but there is a world where he could also play guard if he doesn't pick up the position quickly enough or Hainsey gives them the best five on the field at center. With Barton penciled in at center, Opeta likely has the inside track at left guard but will face stiff competition from Bredeson, Hainsey and perhaps sixth-round rookie Klein. Walton and Skule provide valuable depth with Walton able to play all along the line and Skule acting as the swing team's swing tackle. The Bucs were happy with Dzansi's development last year and he could crack the final roster but is likely to land on the practice squad with one or two of the other linemen competing for jobs.
Defensive Line - 10
Starters: Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Logan Hall
Backups: Greg Gaines, William Gholston, Mike Greene, Lwal Uguak, C.J. Brewer, Eric Banks, Judge Culpepper
Analysis: The Bucs' top five linemen are locked in with Vea, Kancey and Hall as the starters and Gaines and Gholston as the top reserves. Greene has the inside track at the final spot after winning the job out of camp last year but will have some competition from the rest of the group.
Outside Linebacker - 9
Starters: Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Backups: Randy Gregory, Chris Braswell, Anthony Nelson, Markees Watts, Jose Ramirez, Daniel Grzesiak, Shaun Peterson Jr
Analysis: The loss of Shaq Barrett was expected due to his high cap hit but has left a hole in the edge rusher room. The Bucs will have Diaby returning as a starter but who lines up opposite of him will be decided in training camp. Tryon-Shoyinka is penciled in as a starter, though the Bucs did not pick up his fifth-year option and he'll face competition from veteran Gregory and second-round rookie Braswell. Nelson is the steady presence in the group, good at everything but not elite in any area. Watts and Ramirez will compete for a spot on the roster with the loser likely landing on the practice squad. It will be interesting to see how the Bucs construct their roster this year and if they go with six edge rushers instead of the five they kept last season.
Inside Linebacker - 7
Starters: Lavonte David, K.J. Britt
Backups: SirVocea Dennis, J.J. Russell, Kalen Deloach, Vi Jones, Antonio Grier
Analysis: Bucs nation collectively breathed a sigh of relief when David announced he was re-signing for a 13th season to man the middle of the defense. Gone is the inconsistent play of Devin White, and Britt will have the first shot at replacing him in the lineup after doing so late in the season last year. He'll need to prove he can be a three-down backer or else see his role diminished to first and second downs only. Dennis, the Bucs fifth-round selection last year, showed some promise in his first season and will challenge Britt for the starting spot. Russell is the special teams ace and has filled in when his number has been called. The dark horse is the undrafted Deloach, who has blazing speed and position versatility as a modern-day linebacker.
Cornerback - 10
Starters: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Christian Izien
Backups: Bryce Hall, Taviere Thomas, Josh Hayes, Quandre Mosely, Keenan Isaac, Chris McDonald, Tyler Funderburk
Analysis: Calton Davis was traded in the offseason, making way for McCollum to move into a starting role. He played well last season and had the most snaps at corner with nine starts of anyone on the team. Dean needs to prove he can stay healthy and make more plays on the ball but will slot in across from McCollum in a big season for the veteran corner. Hall has starting experience with the Jets and will push McCollum for the job opposite Dean. The competition at nickel cornerback will be intense this offseason. after winning the role as an undrafted free agent, Izien will need to stave off Thomas and Tykee Smith to retain his starting job. Hayes is the special teams ace who led the NFL in tackles on teams and will move to more of an outside role. Isaaz showed steady progression last season but the team is excited about the undrafted free agents they brought in as well and will compete for practice squad spots.
Safety - 6
Starters: Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead
Backups: Tykee Smith, Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom. Marcus Banks
Analysis: Coming off an All-Pro season, Winfield Jr is about to become the highest-paid safety in the league. He'll have his old running mate from 2020 next to him in Whitehead. who the team re-signed to the club this offseason. The two will form a fearsome duo on the back end for offense to worry about. Smith, the Buccaneers' third-round pick, will compete at nickel but will be cross-trained at strong safety and has positional flexibility to make an impact in year one. Merriweather was a pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent and started two games for the Bucs last season. Wisdom and Banks will try to beat out Merriweather for the final safety spot but likely project in a battle for a practice squad position.
Special Teams - 4
Starters: K Chase McLaughlin, P Jake Camarda, LS Zach Triner
Backup: LS Evan Deckers
Analysis: Pretty cut and dry here. With the re-signing of McLaughlin, the Bucs' special teams room should stay intact from last year. The one wrinkle will be if Deckers can beat out Triner as a younger option at long snapper.
Rookies are italicized
* International Player: doesn’t count against the 90-man roster
