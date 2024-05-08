Tampa Bay Buccaneers Regular Season Schedule Release Date Revealed
We've already known exactly which teams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play, but the only remaining matter is when. And we're about to find out.
The NFL's schedule release was supposed to happen this week, but a memo to NFL teams revealed that the planned date for the schedule release is set to be on Wednesday, May 15. NFL teams will get their schedules before that, though, so expect some leaks to begin permeating from Monday onward.
Tampa Bay has a few intriguing matchups this year. The Bucs will play a first place schedule, which includes some tough matchups in the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. The Bucs will also play both the NFC East and the AFC West, so they'll face off against some strong teams in the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.
There are a number of different opportunities for the Bucs to have some primetime matchups this year, although the Atlanta Falcons under new quarterback Kirk Cousins could also siphon some of those games. Primetime games were extremely common in the Tom Brady era, but the team got far less in 2023 last year with Baker Mayfield — that being said, Tampa Bay did make the Divisional Round, so perhaps the NFL will come around on that front.
