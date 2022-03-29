Tom Brady, Buccaneers Uncertain About Future After 2022

Fortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they were able to get Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, back in action for the 2022 season.

However, Brady has yet to negotiate a contract beyond the 2022 season, which has raised some questions during NFL meetings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht, had this to say about Tom Brady's future.

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins' head coach comments on Tom Brady trade rumor

"You know, we’re just happy that we have him back,” Licht told JoeBucsFan.com during the NFL owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 28. “We’ll see where it goes from here. We’re just happy that he’s going to be playing for us this year. We’ll see where it goes.”

Because Tom Brady has a no-tag clause in his contract, Tampa Bay will not be able to franchise tag him for the 2023 season. Meaning, Brady must be re-signed by the Buccaneers for the 2023 season or he will become a free agent.

READ MORE: Mike Evans reacts to Tom Brady coming back to play for Buccaneers

Although the Buccaneers are still unsure if he will return for the 2023 season, they are willing to wait for an answer. The Buccaneers are surely content with the fact that he will return to the field and that they have a good chance of winning another Super Bowl this season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook