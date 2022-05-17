Skip to main content

Tom Brady calls out LeBron James for ice hockey challenge

LeBron James did a Q&A via Twitter in which the two greats went back and forth on a challenge prompted by Tom Brady.

Late Monday night, LeBron James took to his Twitter to do a quick Q&A with his followers. James answered many questions about who his favorite NBA player under 25 is (Luka Doncic) if he still plans on playing with his son Bronny in the NBA and the most surprising question coming from the best QB ever Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady.

This event would be an interesting one as neither Brady nor James are coveted for their talents in the rink, however, both are two of the best athletes to play their respective sports. LeBron thinks that he has the edge over Brady though when it comes to who would actually win a hypothetical ice hockey shootout.

USATSI_18041556

READ MORE: NFL Media wants Tom Brady in Miami

Both Brady and James have played well after their supposed primes at an extremely high level, but it appears LeBron is not going to take any chances when it comes to trying to shoot a puck on ice!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The best part of this exchange is that Brady's current hometown hockey team, The Tampa Bay Lightning, got in on the interaction as well.

READ MORE: Did Gronk Drop a Hint?

It seems like all parties want to make this happen, but I think there is a better chance we see Brady take on LeBron in 'The Match' rather than an ice hockey shootout.

USATSI_17480383

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16964842 (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

By Caleb Skinner5 minutes ago
USATSI_16189612
News

Kyle Trask will have a shot to compete for Buccaneers' backup quarterback spot

By Caleb Skinner21 minutes ago
USATSI_17596793 (1)
News

Three teams in the mix for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

By Caleb Skinner1 hour ago
Mike Evans, Buccaneers14
News

Who's the Most Underrated Buccaneers Player?

By David Harrison19 hours ago
DE873231-091F-4E52-B550-A0E506E8B51F
News

NFL Media Continues to Fuel Rumors Regarding Tom Brady and Miami Dolphins

By Collin Haalboom19 hours ago
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
News

Cowboys Star Says Team Will Beat Buccaneers in Week 1

By David HarrisonMay 16, 2022
EAD83A9C-45C1-41C0-B540-8F7072F55FD4
News

Is Rob Gronkowski hinting at retirement in latest post?

By Collin HaalboomMay 15, 2022
9461E543-8570-46D6-977C-10096F9052B0
News

Rob Gronkowski's future is still up in the air with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By David HarrisonMay 15, 2022