Tom Brady Doesn’t Have Much to Say Regarding Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

Tom Brady spoke to the media on Monday after the start of Week 2 of training camp and when asked about his good friend Rob Gronkowski's retirement, Brady gave a short and sweet answer.

Based off Brady's short response it could appear that he is over having to answer questions regarding Gronk's retirement or that he is still not over Gronk retiring in the first place. Either way, Brady does not want to get into further detail than he did with his short answer on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Brady at the helm of their offense for at least one more season, but they will be without one of his favorite targets after Gronkowski's second retirement. The replacement of Gronk will not be easy and whoever decides to take the mantel as Brady's go to TE - whether Kyle Rudolph or Cam Brate - most certainly won't be able to fill Gronk's shoes, but they should be able to replicate some of the looks he was able to give the offense.

