Tom Brady: Exploring His Options Beyond This Season

I don't know (or care) what the betting odds say regarding Tom Brady's status for next season. I have no insider information and zero insight into the mind of the greatest quarterback of all time. But I am willing to use my own common sense and intuition to project what he may decide to do following this season. After all, he will officially be entering free agency for just the second time in his 23-year NFL career.

Brady is smart enough to know a good situation when he sees one. Much like he did when he decided to sign in Tampa Bay just a few short years ago, after identifying an accumulation of talent at key offensive positions, he knew that all the team needed was a competent quarterback to unleash it.

And with his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen finalized — you know, the one that was heavily speculated to have revolved around Brady's desire to continue playing football — it feels like Tom Brady is going to have the opportunity to make a decision for himself, at least to a greater extent than if he were still in that relationship.

As far as I'm concerned, there are three logical options for Tom Brady after this season.

OPTION 1: RETIRE

Many believed heading into this season that it would be Tom Brady's final one as an NFL quarterback. And who could blame them? That very well could be the case. After all, he's 45-years old and already retired once within the last calendar year.

If that is the case, then predictions of Brady sailing off into the Gulf of Mexico sunset, with another Lombardi trophy strapped to his yacht, are quickly being abandoned. With how the team has performed this season, such a result would require a truly miraculous turnaround.

There's a strong possibility, based on his age, business pursuits, and family priorities, that Brady has already decided this will be his last NFL season no matter what. And although it would be unfortunate for fans of the NFL, especially those in Tampa Bay, to see Brady hang them up after a challenging final season, they should be thankful that he gave them one more kick at the can to begin with.

OPTION 2: REMAIN IN TAMPA BAY

After retiring, and then un-retiring in order to come back for another season, it felt like Tampa Bay was playing with house money this season. The fanbase had all but written off aspirations for a Super Bowl run, knowing their options at quarterback would be grim. That was until Brady announced he would be coming back, which immediately signified new life for the Buccaneers.

Fast forward to now, and the team is in shambles. Their two best offensive linemen? Injured. Their star-studded cast of receivers? Too many drops, and not enough touchdowns. The entire coaching staff? Under fire from every direction for inadequate play-calling, overly conservative in-game decisions, and a general lack of urgency.

Despite the horrendous performance by the Buccaneers this season, there is no denying that they still have the talent required to be in contention next year. IF, and it's a big if... Tom Brady returns.

Maybe a coaching change, some better injury luck, and this season serving as a wake-up call could create a scenario where Tom Brady refuses to go out on such a sour note. He knows what this team is capable of, and with all the distractions that have surrounded Brady this year, the vibes in Tampa Bay have been off since before the season began.

What better way to disassociate yourself with the embarrassment that has been 2022, then to come back, and lead this same group to glory in 2023? If there's anyone capable of such a feat, you know it's TB12.

OPTION 3: SIGN WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Until he officially announces his intentions following this season, there will be mass speculation, and countless scenarios presented in regard to what teams Brady might consider joining. Many franchises in the league feel as though they are a quality quarterback away from being relevant. And despite his age, based on the impeccable quality of play Brady has maintained during his time in Tampa Bay, the options before him will be plentiful.

It is my belief though, that none will present a scenario as appealing as what the San Francisco 49ers will bring to the table. An extremely intelligent, and innovative offensive play-caller, who also happens to be the head coach, Kyle Shanahan. The best offensive tackle in football to protect his blindside, Trent Williams. An assortment of prolific offensive playmakers, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk, are all firmly established in their roles, and financially secured for the time being. And of course, something that we know Brady has enjoyed playing with for the majority of his career, an elite defense.

The only reason that the 49ers aren't Super Bowl favorites at this point is due to the limited ceiling of their offense, with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm. That's not meant to be a knock on Jimmy G — he's played very well since Trey Lance's season ended before it really began. But the reality is, he's a game manager, and the offensive ceiling for the team will always be capped by his limitations.

So with Garoppolo's contract up after this season, and Trey Lance both injured and unproven, the door is wide open for San Francisco to make a major push to try and convince Brady to lead them to the promise land. And why wouldn't they? It would be negligent malpractice for them not to.

Throw in the fact that Tom Brady grew up in San Mateo, California — just a 30-minute drive from Levi's Stadium — rooting for the 49ers, and idolizing Joe Montana, and you begin to realize that the writing is very much on the wall.

I'm not saying Brady won't return to Tampa Bay. And I'm not saying he won't retire. I'm saying that if Tom Brady does decide to continue his playing career somewhere other than Tampa Bay, I expect it to be for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

