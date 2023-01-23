Tom Brady: "If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it"

Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their Wild Card game to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, the burning question around Tampa and the NFL world has been surrounding Tom Brady and what he'll do next.

Will he stick with Todd Bowles and the Bucs? Will he test out a new beginning with another team? Or will he simply call it a career and retire?

One thing is for certain, Brady has not made up his mind one bit. In his most recent podcast episode on Let's Go! with Jim Gray, the future Hall of Famer seemed to now get pretty annoyed with the continuous questions regarding what his future holds.

Brady's answer certainly sounds like it comes with some irritation but you can't act like it's something that everyone is wondering. For certain, it highly impacts a lot with what the Buccaneers' organization will be able to do moving forward in free agency and also certain players deciding what will be best for them sticking with the Bucs or finding better situations and contracts elsewhere.

Kids are coming first right now for Brady after a long rollercoaster ride of a season and you can't blame him for finally getting some away time with the family.

After the loss to Dallas a couple of weeks ago, it seems as if the theme coming from Brady's camp is that we'll not know for certain what his game plan will be for 2023 anytime soon. Everything is up in the air for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

