Rob Gronkowski Gives Opinion on What's Next for Tom Brady

Former Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski, gave his opinion on what he thinks is next for Tom Brady on FOX NFL.

After last year's heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady made the decision he would retire. Brady spent just over 40 days as a retired football player before deciding that he would un-retire and give it another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now a free agent for just the second time in his career, Brady has yet another decision to make as he can decide to play for another team, retire, or return to Tampa Bay and the Buccaneers for a fourth season.

With speculation running rampant on the 'GOATs' next move, former teammate and close friend Rob Gronkowski appeared as a guest on FOX NFL and thinks that his longtime friend will continue to play the game he has so much passion for.

Gronk absolutely believes that Tom Brady is not done with football yet. He thinks that Brady will look at all his options and put himself in the best position to win - no matter who the team may be. If he doesn't decide to return to the game and retires, Brady will be able to still be close to the game as he is set to become an NFL broadcaster once his playing days are over.

There are a ton of factors that will go into Brady's decision, but being one of his closest friends, Gronk knows Brady better than many others, and we cannot take it lightly when he discusses Brady's future.

