Tom Brady Opens Up About Playing Beyond 2022 Season

Training camps are beginning to start around the league as rookies report to their respective teams. It won't be long before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on the field for practice and the preseason.

The Buccaneers will be looking to win their second championship in three years since future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady signed with the franchise in 2020. Brady retired during the offseason but reversed course from that decision less than two months later and returned to the NFL.

In May, it was announced that Brady was signing a ten-year/$375 million deal to join Fox Sports as an NFL Analyst when he steps away from the sport for good. In a recent interview with Variety's Ramin Setoodeh, Brady believes his career is coming to a close.

“Obviously, there’s a chance [I don't join Fox for 2-3 years],” Brady said. “But I’m very close to the end.”

Though the end of his time playing football may be closing in, Brady isn't exactly sure when that'll be. Regardless, he's come to realize that he doesn't have five years left in the tank but there might be enough gas to keep the showing going beyond 2022.

"I really don’t. I would say it’s year to year. Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left," Brady said. "I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great."

Brady will essentially go from the football field to the broadcast booth upon his retirement. Fox approached him following the 2021 season and he put a lot of thought into the decision. Brady believes he can provide viewers with a unique perspective of the sport.

He's not exactly wrong after becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time but it'll be interesting to see how he tailors that approach as a commentator.

“They approached me after the season. And there’s a lot of history that I have with Fox. I spoke with their executives, and I really had to evaluate if that’s what I wanted to commit to,” Brady said. “I have a very unique perspective on football and how it should be played, and what good plays look like and what bad plays look like. Feel like I can still have a great impact on the game. I could stay in the game, doing what I love to do, talking about this incredible sport.”

Multiple companies were jockeying with Fox to land Brady including ESPN. It put a lot of pressure on him and he nearly didn't go through with it.

“Initially, I told them I didn’t want to do it,” Brady said. “There was a lot of different emotions. I couldn’t make the decision from the place where I needed to be. For the first time, I was a free agent in life. It’s different than being a free agent in football when one of 31 teams can come after you. I had lots of different people say, “You’re free now; we’d love to have you involved” — in different parts of football, broadcasting, business and finance.”

Entering year No. 23 of his NFL career, Brady has seen basically everything that exists between the lines of a football field. That experience and the vast knowledge he's built throughout his time as a professional quarterback and athlete will benefit him when he moves to Fox Sports.

“I’m there to support,” Brady said. “I’m there to inform. I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do on the field. I’ll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I’ll have no problem praising things that are exceptional.”

Despite what the future may bring, Brady's focus is firmly on the present. Another super bowl title would net Brady his eighth ring and solidify his standing as the greatest of all time.

Tampa Bay has built its roster around Brady since he announced his return. The offense has more depth than last season except for the tight end position. The defense has been fortified as well. The Buccaneers have a tough schedule in 2022, but they are built to conquer it.

