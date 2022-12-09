Jaelon Darden Sends Cryptic Message on His Way Out of Tampa

Earlier this week, wide receiver/punt returner, Jaelon Darden, was officially waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To many, this move came as a bit of a surprise. Not just because it was made 13 weeks into the NFL season, coming off a victory, but because Darden was actually producing at a respectable rate this season.

In 2022, Darden's 10.6 yards per return, ranks 18th in the NFL. His total of 330 punt return yards are the most by one player in the entire league. He's also tied for 6th in the NFL with two punt returns of at least 20 yards. Not spectacular numbers by any means, but definitely not a weakness either — especially when you consider the Buccaneers' general struggles when it comes to consistently gaining yardage with the football in their possession.

Darden was drafted in the 4th round of the 2021 draft when Jason Licht moved up to select the talented receiver out of North Texas. Despite his small stature, Darden was a prolific player in college and the second most productive wide receiver in the nation next to Devonta Smith at Alabama.

As a professional, Darden wasn't able to make the same impact. His inability to crack a lineup that was already flush at the receiver position, combined with what was a disappointing rookie season overall, led to him falling out of favor with the Buccaneers' coaching staff. And although it appeared as though he was giving the team decent production as a punt returner, it's clear that the Buccaneers didn't feel as though he was progressing in the way they had envisioned when they drafted him.

It didn't take long for Darden to find a new home though, as the Cleveland Browns were quick to pounce on the opportunity, and claimed the speedy receiver off waivers on Wednesday.

It's clear that Jaelon Darden felt a jolt of confidence upon finding a new home in the NFL so quickly. This is likely why he felt compelled to take to social media to offer up a cryptic message.

Whether or not Darden is targeting the Buccaneers with this message, or is simply trying to target anyone who has doubted him, I can't really blame him for trying to find some extra motivation.

Regardless, this message shouldn't concern the Bucs or their fans. Their attention should be squarely focused on who is going to inherit Darden's role as the team's primary punt returner moving forward.

