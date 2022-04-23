Skip to main content

Roger Goodell and the NFL plan to overtake the NBA on Christmas Day

NFL triple header scheduled for next Christmas.

For basketball fans, Christmas day represents a special time of the year. One where families can gather around, exchange gifts, eat well and enjoy a full slate of NBA basketball. 

Now, NFL fans will have the opportunity to embrace their fandom while celebrating their annual winter holiday tradition, as well. 

Three NFL games will be broadcasted on December 25th, 2022. Two of those games will take place in the afternoon (FOX and CBS), as well as one in the evening, Sunday Night Football (NBC).

READ MORE: Could Buccaneers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

The NBA and its partners were surely not too pleased to read this news release. The National Basketball Association has had a stranglehold on Christmas day sports viewing for the past fourteen years, where each year, they have scheduled five consecutive games for their fans to enjoy. 

Not only that, the NBA and its sponsors have taken advantage of this opportunity by marketing their sport through its direct association with the holiday. A strategy the NFL would be wise to emulate. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This doesn't mean it's time for fans of the NBA and the NFL to develop some sort of rivalry with one another. After all, many of us are fans of both leagues. 

It's important to remember that the NBA and NFL represent two of the most profitable professional sports leagues and businesses on the planet. So instead of pointing fingers, or acting like either one of these organizations has some sort of claim to Christmas day, let's instead choose to embrace, as sports fans.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Gives Bucs More Cap Space in 2022

If anything, it's time to be merry, and celebrate the fact that on Christmas day, we will now have the opportunity to consume the sports we love most, together. 

It's also probably time to add another TV to your Christmas wishlist.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady: What changed his mind on retirement and why he's not done yet

By Caleb Skinner11 hours ago
Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers
News

NFL Draft: Buccaneers Top 10 in Getting Value with Picks Since 2012

By David Harrison11 hours ago
USATSI_11095431
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
B1F71F1D-5D7A-4781-B860-B809F15AC9B1
News

Rob Gronkowski seen working out with Titans' star Derrick Henry

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
4CC46F45-74B2-4473-9085-7E6F7095681E
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
AC35955E-93B3-42D1-928B-1065C9E6C9F1
News

NFL Draft Trade Idea: Buccaneers Get Browns' Baker Mayfield

By David HarrisonApr 22, 2022
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Coming Back To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

By Jon ConahanApr 22, 2022
3FCDCD07-82A6-4F70-A83D-66E8E8F2A395
News

Booger McFarland doesn't think the Bucs are a top-3 Super Bowl contender

By Caleb SkinnerApr 22, 2022