Roger Goodell and the NFL plan to overtake the NBA on Christmas Day

For basketball fans, Christmas day represents a special time of the year. One where families can gather around, exchange gifts, eat well and enjoy a full slate of NBA basketball.

Now, NFL fans will have the opportunity to embrace their fandom while celebrating their annual winter holiday tradition, as well.

Three NFL games will be broadcasted on December 25th, 2022. Two of those games will take place in the afternoon (FOX and CBS), as well as one in the evening, Sunday Night Football (NBC).

The NBA and its partners were surely not too pleased to read this news release. The National Basketball Association has had a stranglehold on Christmas day sports viewing for the past fourteen years, where each year, they have scheduled five consecutive games for their fans to enjoy.

Not only that, the NBA and its sponsors have taken advantage of this opportunity by marketing their sport through its direct association with the holiday. A strategy the NFL would be wise to emulate.

This doesn't mean it's time for fans of the NBA and the NFL to develop some sort of rivalry with one another. After all, many of us are fans of both leagues.

It's important to remember that the NBA and NFL represent two of the most profitable professional sports leagues and businesses on the planet. So instead of pointing fingers, or acting like either one of these organizations has some sort of claim to Christmas day, let's instead choose to embrace, as sports fans.

If anything, it's time to be merry, and celebrate the fact that on Christmas day, we will now have the opportunity to consume the sports we love most, together.

It's also probably time to add another TV to your Christmas wishlist.

