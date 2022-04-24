Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Praises 'Perfect' NFL Draft Pick for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are missing just five starters from their 2021 roster - and 2020 Super Bowl squad - and three of those have potentially been replaced already this offseason.

With guard Aaron Stinnie moving up, Shaq Mason coming over from the New England Patriots to help step in for the departed Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet, and Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal joining the team to help fill in for safety Jordan Whitehead, the Bucs don't have a ton of holes entering draft week.

For the most part, we've seen defensive backs, wide receivers, and lineman - both offensive and defensive - targeted in mock drafts for this year's Buccaneers rosters.

The most popular names as of late have been Devonte Wyatt (DL, Georgia), Zion Johnson (OL, Boston College), Lewis Cine (S, Georgia), and Treylon Burks (WR, Arkansas).

But when pick No. 27 came around in the Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022, my Locked On Bucs co-host James Yarcho and I went with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Once a lock for Day 1, Dotson's stock dipped as he missed some opportunities to flash in front of scouts and media, and because of his relatively slow 40-times at the Scouting Combine.

Still, Yarcho and I didn't let workout data detract from what we witnessed on the football field, and what Dotson could provide the Bucs in 2022, especially as the team waits for star wide receiver Chris Godwin to fully recover from a torn ACL.

A pick Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin called "perfect" several times when giving his analysis of the selection.

"He's not as good as Antonio Brown in the intermediate areas of a football field, but he can get deep," Irvin said. "Tom Brady can (now feel)...pretty good about his receivers again, and maybe even (get) back and (win) his eighth Super Bowl."

Locked On Big 10 podcast host Nate Dickinson also weighed in on Dotson heading to the Buccaneers in this mock draft saying the Penn State receiver is, "going to be a steal if you ask me, whoever takes this guy...and the guy is just a really really smart football player too. The big advantage for him on draft day will be his ability to play pretty much anywhere."

With Wyatt and Johnson both off the board this pick came down to Dotson, Cine, and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Ultimately, we decided to add talent to the position group with an immediate need for a second player on the depth chart and a receiver that when paired with Godwin upon his return, elevates the Tampa Bay offense to levels no defense can fully hope to contain.

