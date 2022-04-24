Skip to main content

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Praises 'Perfect' NFL Draft Pick for Buccaneers

Locked On Bucs had a difficult decision to make, on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are missing just five starters from their 2021 roster - and 2020 Super Bowl squad - and three of those have potentially been replaced already this offseason. 

With guard Aaron Stinnie moving up, Shaq Mason coming over from the New England Patriots to help step in for the departed Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet, and Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal joining the team to help fill in for safety Jordan Whitehead, the Bucs don't have a ton of holes entering draft week. 

Leonard Williams | Aaron Stinnie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard, Aaron Stinnie

Shaq Mason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard, Shaq Mason

Keanu Neal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety, Keanu Neal (No. 42)

READ MORE: NFL Taking On NBA in December

For the most part, we've seen defensive backs, wide receivers, and lineman - both offensive and defensive - targeted in mock drafts for this year's Buccaneers rosters. 

The most popular names as of late have been Devonte Wyatt (DL, Georgia), Zion Johnson (OL, Boston College), Lewis Cine (S, Georgia), and Treylon Burks (WR, Arkansas). 

But when pick No. 27 came around in the Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022, my Locked On Bucs co-host James Yarcho and I went with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Once a lock for Day 1, Dotson's stock dipped as he missed some opportunities to flash in front of scouts and media, and because of his relatively slow 40-times at the Scouting Combine. 

Still, Yarcho and I didn't let workout data detract from what we witnessed on the football field, and what Dotson could provide the Bucs in 2022, especially as the team waits for star wide receiver Chris Godwin to fully recover from a torn ACL. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A pick Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin called "perfect" several times when giving his analysis of the selection. 

"He's not as good as Antonio Brown in the intermediate areas of a football field, but he can get deep," Irvin said. "Tom Brady can (now feel)...pretty good about his receivers again, and maybe even (get) back and (win) his eighth Super Bowl."

Jahan Dotson

Penn State wide receiver, Jahan Dotson (No. 5)

Jahan Dotson Penn State

Penn State wide receiver, Jahan Dotson (No. 5)

Penn State Jahan Dotson

Penn State wide receiver, Jahan Dotson (No. 5)

READ MORE: What Chris Simms Knows About Tom Brady

Locked On Big 10 podcast host Nate Dickinson also weighed in on Dotson heading to the Buccaneers in this mock draft saying the Penn State receiver is, "going to be a steal if you ask me, whoever takes this guy...and the guy is just a really really smart football player too. The big advantage for him on draft day will be his ability to play pretty much anywhere."

With Wyatt and Johnson both off the board this pick came down to Dotson, Cine, and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. 

Ultimately, we decided to add talent to the position group with an immediate need for a second player on the depth chart and a receiver that when paired with Godwin upon his return, elevates the Tampa Bay offense to levels no defense can fully hope to contain.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

DC7FCA01-6E0F-4946-8B0E-68860BD3D11C
News

Chris Simms claims to have known the Dolphins' trade offer for Tom Brady

By Collin HaalboomApr 23, 2022
D175F149-0794-402A-B2A4-EDFFEF492AAE
News

Roger Goodell and the NFL plan to overtake the NBA on Christmas Day

By Collin HaalboomApr 23, 2022
USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady: What changed his mind on retirement and why he's not done yet

By Caleb SkinnerApr 23, 2022
Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers
News

NFL Draft: Buccaneers Top 10 in Getting Value with Picks Since 2012

By David HarrisonApr 23, 2022
USATSI_11095431
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

By Dustin LewisApr 23, 2022
B1F71F1D-5D7A-4781-B860-B809F15AC9B1
News

Rob Gronkowski seen working out with Titans' star Derrick Henry

By Dustin LewisApr 23, 2022
4CC46F45-74B2-4473-9085-7E6F7095681E
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

By Caleb SkinnerApr 22, 2022
AC35955E-93B3-42D1-928B-1065C9E6C9F1
News

NFL Draft Trade Idea: Buccaneers Get Browns' Baker Mayfield

By David HarrisonApr 22, 2022