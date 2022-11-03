Tom Brady: "There’s Nobody That’s Backing Down from the Challenge"

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-5 on their season and have lost five of their last six games. Needless to say, this is not a great position to be in and one that both Brady and the Buccaneers haven't seen themselves in quite some time.

According to Jim Gray, Tom Brady's cohost on his popular Let's Go! podcast, even went as far as to say that Brady has never been 3-5 before or two games below .500. According to Gray, this happened going back to Brady's days at the University of Michigan where they started 0-2 in the 1998 season. As for the Buccaneers, the familiarity with being in this position is more recent as they started the 2019 season 2-6 in Bruce Arians' first season as head coach - albeit without Brady as his QB.

For Brady, he accepts the unfamiliar position he and the Bucs have been placed in and relishes the fact that they get to face adversity head-on.

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar. I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible,” Brady said during his Let's Go podcast. “Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning, just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that and we’ve got to go change it. So I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender. There’s nobody that’s backing down from the challenge. We’ve faced adversity before. We all have. You face adversity in your professional life. You face adversity in other aspects of life. It all builds resilience and you learn how to deal with the adversities and hopefully they make you stronger.

“So we’re going to go out there this week and we’re going to try to be the best we could be this week. Who cares what happened in the past eight weeks? Our record is what it is. We’re not changing it. We can’t change any game that we’ve had. All we can do is learn from the last eight weeks and try to apply it in a winning way this week. And, you know, it’s a big challenge for us. So we’re going see what we were made of. And I think time will tell all.”

It seems that Brady is becoming a bit more confident moving forward this season with the guys he has in the locker to be able to turn this ship around and at least figure out a way into the playoffs.

Adversity is hard to overcome, but if you are able to, you become that much better because of it. The other Buccaneers and Tom Brady have faced adversity in their lives, but this challenge might just be the most adverse yet.

