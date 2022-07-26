Von Miller Learned Not to Talk Trash to Tom Brady

Linebacker Von Miller has been in the league for quite a while now and has been one of the best at his position since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2011. In 2021 the Broncos decided to trade Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, where he went on to help them to a Super Bowl victory, and is now a part of the Buffalo Bills.

Even though Von Miller is a veteran in the NFL, he still had to learn the hard way when it came to one thing - don't ever talk trash to Tom Brady.

In an interview with Mike Silver, Von Miller told the story of the Rams playing the Bucs in last year's NFC Championship game. The Rams who were up 27-3 at one point believed that they had the game in the bag, but Miller explains that all it took was Brady to flip a switch after talking trash after a third down play.

Brady and the Bucs ended up going for it on fourth down and converted it. The next play the Bucs scored and things started to become real for Miller who said, "That's why I don't talk sh*t to Brady."

Many players across the NFL have found out that talking trash to Brady may not be in their team's best interest. There have been too many times where Brady has chosen to pick on that said player and more times than not that team suffers because of it. Von Miller and the Rams may have gotten lucky that time around as they eventually won that game, but the Bucs and Brady were able to make a game out of it late. I am sure Miller won't be doing any trash talking toward Brady anytime soon.

