Mike Evans comments on potential suspension after fight with Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay moved to 2-0 following a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. The win didn't come without plenty of drama. First, Tom Brady threw a temper tatrum on the sideline. Then, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore threw punches in the fourth quarter.

Following an incompletion on third down, Lattimore appeared to make a gesture at quarterback Tom Brady, who quickly responded. Leonard Fournette stepped up to protect his quarterback and got in a shoving match with Lattimore. Evans watched the scene from the sideline before running in and knocking the Saints defender on his back.

Following that, Marcus Maye and few other New Orleans players tussled with Evans as tempers flared. By the end of the scuffle, Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game.

The veteran wide receiver greeted his team in the tunnel after the game. A few minutes later he spoke with media in the locker room. Evans offered his side of the dust up.

"I know we were like trying to get a flag called or whatever and it wasn’t called," Evans said to BucsGameday's David Harrison. "All I see is Lattimore, he liked punched Lenny [Leonard Fournette] in the face or something like that and pushed Tom [Brady]. That’s all I saw. So, I just pushed him.”

This isn't the first time that Evans and Lattimore have crossed paths. Evans received a one-game suspension in 2017 when he blindsided Lattimore on the Buccaneers' sideline.

Does he feel like another suspension is imminent after this incident?

“Nah, nah, nah. That was terrible [5 years ago]. 2017, I didn’t even get ejected and that was really a cheap shot," Evans said. "This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face and I just pushed him to the ground.”

"Just trying to have my teammates back. I seen him [Lattimore] punch somebody in the face. I ain't gonna let that happen."

Whether Evans agrees or not, history is something the league will probably take into account when considering potential suspensions. A one game absence may be in his future.

Watch the video below for Evans' full comments and thoughts on Tampa Bay's win.

