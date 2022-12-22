Tom Brady Shares Why He's Still Playing Football

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.

The Bucs' season has been through a ton so far this season, including Brady going through challenging personal matters. During his Let's Go! podcast, Brady said it is not time to feel sorry for ourselves and expanded on why he still plays the game.

"It’s interesting because you would think, ‘Oh, well, why is he still playing?’ Because all you want to do is win, and that’s all sports should be about is winning. And I agree it should be about winning, but it’s also, I’m looking at it like, no, what am I learning? What am I learning from putting a similar amount of energy in over the last couple years and not winning? What is that teaching me?”

“You know, why should we feel like we’re just entitled to win all the time? We’re not. That’s not what life’s about.”

The Bucs and Brady found success early in the Brady era as they won a Super Bowl with Bruce Arians as their head coach in 2020. After several moves, this offseason, including Arians' retirement, the Bucs have had to deal with several obstacles. Even amidst all the obstacles, Brady knows that the team cannot start to feel sorry for themselves.

“I think anyone who’s gone through life and struggles at their job or struggles in other aspects of life, when you do put effort and energy into it, you know, what are you learning from that as opposed to, you know, why is that happening to you and for you?” the greatest quarterback of all time said. “You’re not a victim of that. We’re not a victim of losing games. The sun came up today. We’ve got something to do about it. We woke up, we have a chance. This is not the time to feel sorry for yourself. So get up, go into work and make it better, and improve it and work harder and work more determined.”

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do, in fact, have something to do about this season. At just 6-8, they are in trouble of giving up the 4th seed in the NFC playoffs. Luckily, the rest of the teams in the NFC South have their own troubles and all Tampa Bay will need to do is win their last two divisional games against the Falcons and Panthers to secure a sport in the playoffs. Things haven't looked pretty this year, but if the Bucs can take care of business Brady's and the Bucs' sunshine might start to glimmer a bit more on the other side of making the playoffs.

