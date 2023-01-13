Will Ryan Jensen Play Against Cowboys in Wild Card Round?

It's been a long time since we saw Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen go down to a knee injury in training camp.

And that injury was just the beginning of what has been a near nightmare season for the Bucs' offense.

We say near, because Tampa Bay is in the NFL Playoffs for the third-straight year, and the starting offense has produced point-scoring opportunities on six of its last 12 possessions of the regular season.

So it's not all bad, and it got a lot better when news broke that Jensen returned to practice this week.

"We'll see how he is at the end of the week," coach Todd Bowles said about Jensen following practice on Thursday. "He's coming along and he's practicing hard. We'll see where he is - he's got some tests to pass."

So don't count on Jensen being on the field this weekend when the Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the postseason.

But if quarterback Tom Brady can do enough on offense to get the team to the Divisional Round, this early playoff progress could result in Jensen's return next weekend.

Of course, don't completely write Jensen off this weekend either.

All Bowles is willing to share at the moment is that his center is "progressing", and not much more.

This is fair, given the nature of NFL teams to protect any and every secret they can from their opponent.

But Jensen isn't the only center in question this weekend.

Backup center, and full-season starter after replacing Jensen in training camp Robert Hainsey suffered a hamstring injury in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Jensen can't return yet, having Hainsey is a near must given how shaky the offensive line has been with him, let alone without him.

Bowles wasn't willing to say much about Hainsey other than his being limited at practice, and wouldn't even go as far as to identify who the backup center is if neither man can go on Monday night.

But we're all pretty sure it's Nick Leverett.

Of course, Leverett was also limited in practice with a knee/shoulder ailment.

A lot of injury concerns in the middle of the offensive line, but then, what else is new in Tampa Bay?

As annoyed as Bowles might be with the constant questioning about his center position, it's only going to continue.

Especially as Jensen works his way closer and closer to making his heroic return.

If only the Buccaneers can stay alive long enough to see it happen.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



