Buccaneers Friend or Foe?: 20% Chance Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Lands In NFC South

As another offseason of questions gets set to begin for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there's already speculation about another NFL legend's landing spot for 2023.

When news broke that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was retiring last offseason there wasn't a name that didn't get mentioned as a potential replacement.

From Kyle Trask to Deshaun Watson and even Derek Carr - who wasn't actually available, but certainly is now - every name was considered.

Even Green Bay Packers legend, Aaron Rodgers.

And now, whether Brady retires or not, Rodgers is already being projected to other teams around the league.

The odds point to Rodgers reuniting with receiver Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders (+400).

But two NFC South teams factor in as top 10 options for Rodgers as well.

The Carolina Panthers (+700) don't have a head coach set for 2023, but they're the NFC South Division favorite to land Rodgers and bring him in to face Brady twice in the regular season if he stays with the Bucs.

Of course, there are rumors that maybe Brady heads to the New Orleans Saints (+850), who are also in the top 10 of teams expected to trade for Rodgers.

As for Tampa Bay, they are in the running as well, as the 11th-most likely team (+1100) to strike a deal to land Rodgers.

If the Buccaneers don't have Brady, maybe going after another NFL legend will rebirth the mojo that helped land the franchise its second Lombardi Trophy back in 2020.

Regardless, with the Packers, Saints, and Panthers all on the schedule for next season, there's a high likelihood Bucs fans will see Rodgers in 2023.

