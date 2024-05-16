BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Schedule Revealed
We knew exactly who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to play for the 2024 season, and now, we know exactly when.
The NFL's schedule reveal event kicked off on Wednesday, and every team in the league got to figure out their full schedule for the year. Tampa Bay is set to play a first-place schedule for 2024, and it looks as if they'll get a lot of the tough teams out of the way early.
Here's what Tampa Bay's schedule will look like for 2024:
Week 1: vs Washington Commanders
Week 2: at Detroit Lions
Week 3: vs Denver Broncos
Week 4: vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5: at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night Football)
Week 6: at New Orleans
Week 7: vs Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)
Week 8: vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)
Week 10: vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: at New York Giants
Week 13: at Carolina Panthers
Week 14: vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)
Week 17: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 18: vs New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay's first-place schedule is quite tough, and the stretch from Week 7 to Week 10 is particularly brutal with a gauntlet of the Baltimore Ravens at home, the Atlanta Falcons at home, the Kansas City Chiefs on the road and the San Francisco 49ers at home. A Week 11 bye week, is nice, though, as Tampa Bay had a much-earlier Week 5 bye week in 2023.
The Bucs have four primetime games this year. They'll play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 (though everyone gets a Thursday Night Football game) and they'll face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 7. They also have a Monday night game against the Chiefs in Week 9 and then a Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys in Week 15.
Overall, the schedule is a tough first-place slate, but a late Week 11 bye week and a light schedule after barring Dallas and the Chargers could be very beneficial to Tampa Bay. The team will also open at home for the first time since 2021 when it plays the Commanders behind new rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and it will also get to see the Carolina Panthers only after its Week 11 bye late in the year.
The battle for the NFC South begins yet again, and while the Bucs are set to face a tough schedule to try and make it happen, they'll certainly be ready for the task.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.