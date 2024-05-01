Way Too Early 2025 Mock Draft Has Buccaneers Taking SEC Quarterback in First Round
We all know how the Buccaneers' 2023 season played out — proving most people wrong. In the process, the Bucs won five out of their last six regular season games, won the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season and made it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs.
They then turned their attention to free agency, and they were able to retain many key players of their own while adding a few pieces to their roster before gearing up for the NFL Draft.
The Draft is now over, and Jason Licht and company once again proved why they are one of the league's more highly thought of front offices.
And just like that, it becomes never too early to start looking at the 2025 NFL Draft. According to The 33rd Team, the Buccaneers likely won't have as successful season in 2024 as they did in 2023, as they have the Bucs taking Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe with the 13th overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Milroe won't blow you away by any means, but he does possess dual-threat ability at the position and has shown that he can be a game manager, a must to at least be considered an NFL-caliber starting quarterback. Milroe didn't burst onto the scene in Tuscaloosa or college football until last season when he completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns to six interceptions while also adding 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
For the Bucs, this would come down to what happens with Baker Mayfield, and that will ultimately come down to his play this upcoming season. They could decide to continue to roll with him and add Milroe as a backup quarterback as the QB room is still a large question mark.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.