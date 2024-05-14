Tampa Bay Buccaneers Potentially Leak Preseason Opponents For 2024
With the draft in the books, the NFL schedule release is upon us and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have leaked their preseason opponents for the 2024 season. For social media and content teams, the schedule release is one of the biggest events of the year. Teams go all out coming up with creative ways to announce the opponents for the upcoming season. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bucs accidentally spilled the beans on who the team will be playing in the preseason.
The picture, displaying what appears to be an artistic theme this season, detailed the Bucs' known opponents for the regular season with three extra teams ahead of them. Shown as the first three exhibition games were the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins. The post was originally posted on X but was taken down within a few hours.
Back at the owner's meetings, it was discovered that the Bucs had requested games against the Dolphins and Jaguars in hopes of holding joint practices. It appears the league has granted that request. It's predicted that the Bucs will travel to Jacksonville, while the Dolphins will head to Tampa. The Bucs hosted the Dolphins for joint practices back in 2021 before a preseason tilt.
While the Vikings graphic is shown, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported on Tuesday that their logo is a temporary placeholder graphic and that the third preseason opponent remains unknown. Wednesday will be the only confirmation, in that case.
The NFL will release the schedule in its entirety on May 15th at 8:00 P.M. with a schedule release show, but expect news of games to start coming out prior as information gets leaked to the public.
