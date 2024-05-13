Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Two Players Following Rookie Minicamp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted their rookie minicamp on May 10 and May 11, getting a close-up look at each of their rookies brought in for the camp. They also brought in 26 tryout players. Of those 26, they signed two talents, bringing in Central Arkansas cornerback Andrew Hayes and Kentucky running back Ramon Jefferson on Sunday.
Because of the two signings, the Buccaneers waived two players to make room for the two rookies, according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman. They waived cornerback Quandre Mosely and offensive lineman Logan Stenberg — both of whom spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last season.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Two Players From Rookie Minicamp Tryouts
Having drafted center Graham Barton and guard Elijah Klein, the Buccaneers have the depth needed on the offensive line, reducing the need for Stenberg. Signing Hayes also got rid of the need for Mosely, meaning waiving the two players makes no real impact, and is even a net positive for Tampa Bay.
Hayes is a 5-foot-10, 191-pound cornerback who played college football at Ouachita Baptist before transferring to Central Arkansas, where he defended 10 passes, recorded one interception and showed a strong ability to make tackles alongside his solid coverage.
The other signee, Jefferson from Kentucky, is a 5-foot-9, 202-pound running back who played for Liam Coem, a former Kentucky offensive coordinator who's now with the Buccaneers. Jefferson was a backup to Ray Davis at Kentucky last season, though he averaged 6.6 yards per carry on 28 carries for 184 rushing yards. Before playing at Kentucky, Jefferson spent two seasons at Sam Houston and transferred to Kentucky in 2022 before tearing his ACL and missing his first season in Lexington, KY.
The moves are minor, but bringing in two rookies always leaves room for them to be developed and potentially eventually play a real role for the Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Rookie Linebacker Listed As Player to Watch During Offseason Workouts
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.