Ex-Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Speaks on Current Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles
Todd Bowles is now the head coach of the Tampa Bay. Buccaneers, but before he took that role, he was the team's Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians.
Arians retired as Tampa Bay's winningest head coach, and he had Bowles along for the ride when he won Super Bowl 55 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Arians is a consultant in the front office for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he's still around the team, and he was also inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2022.
Arians was recently inducted into the Tampa Bay Sports Club Hall of Fame, and he had some very kind words to say about Tampa Bay's current head coach in Todd Bowles, whom he worked with both in Tampa Bay and in Arizona with the Cardinals, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
"Fantastic" Ariens said. "The way he pulled that team back together last year was just amazing. He's always had it."
The words come after Bowles led the team to two consecutive NFC South titles and a Divisional Round appearance in 2023. Despite being in the front office as a football consultant, though, Arians said he doesn't talk to Bowles that often and largely lets him do his own thing as head coach of the Bucs.
"We'll talk every now and then.," Arians said. "Very seldom, when we need each other."
Bowles and the Buccaneers look to continue his NFC South streak in 2024, and Arians will be sure to follow along as a member of Tampa Bay's front office.
