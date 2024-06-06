Buccaneers LB Kalen DeLoach Comments on OTAs, Transitioning To NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers UDFA linebacker Kalen DeLoach has become one of the more talked about undrafted free agents across the national media as a guy most likely to make his team's 53-man roster.
DeLoach has gotten his first taste of how the NFL operates with rookie minicamp and the past few weeks of OTAs, and when speaking with our team at BucsGameday he gave an insight into how OTAs have been for him.
"For me, it's been good. I've been learning each and every day trying to learn from my mistakes and [to not] make the same mistakes twice. Just trying to focus on the little things, pick something each day that I can focus on, and just make sure I perfected that day. So I feel like for me it's just going good and I'm learning a lot from the older guys, so it's going good so far."
After becoming a major playmaker for the Florida State Seminoles in his final season, DeLoach hopes to carry that over into the NFL, and focusing on the finite details early on in practice should help him in achieving anything he wants from his professional career.
The BucsGameday team kept at it with DeLoach by asking him what the biggest difference is in transitioning from the collegiate level to the professional level.
"You've really got to be a professional. You're really on your own, and then you've got to study on your own. You do everything on your own, and just the amount of plays that we install a day, that's something that I got to get used to" DeLoach said. "But like I said, I categorize them, make it easier. So I just say the playbook, really, is the hardest part because as long as I continue to run, I'm going to get used to the speed, the speed of the game, and then everybody gets set faster. So you got to just know what you do off the rip."
Being able to put in the work by yourself is a huge aspect of the game. Putting time in on your game, watching film, and learning the playbook away from meeting with your group and practices has shown to be instrumental in the success of players at this level. DeLoach is confident in his own athletic abilities and his ability to transition to the speed of the game, which is a positive mindset to have as you get deeper into the offseason ahead of training camp.
The Buccaneers will have some short time here soon where players will be on their own before training camp begins as they gear up for the season. If DeLoach carries over this mindset and way of going about his business, he will set himself up nicely to earn a spot on the Bucs' final roster.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.