'Dangerous' Buccaneers Rookie Could Result in New Personnel Group
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are installing another new offense this season with coordinator LIam Coen coming in to replace Dave Canales, who was hired to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
With coach Coen is coming a renewed belief that the Buccaneers' offense could actually take a step forward despite the fact many usually take a step back when installing a new scheme.
Part of the reason Tampa Bay has that confidence is because of the connection between Coen and quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Another is the presence of weapons like receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and running back Rachaad White. Joining them is rookie running back Bucky Irving, who Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report says is the Bucs' most dangerous new player this season.
"Fourth-round tailback Bucky Irving will add a completely new wrinkle to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense,"- Ryan Fowler, Bleacher Report
"White touts one of the more nuanced games in space among any NFL running back. However, fourth-round tailback Bucky Irving will add a completely new wrinkle to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense," Fowler said. "Pony personnel (two RBs) could be a way for Tampa Bay to create mismatches within the front seven. The explosiveness of Irving against a less athletic linebacker or bigger safety could repeatedly create chunk plays."
In 2023, according to Sports Info Solutions, the Buccaneers offense under Canales used two-back sets just around 15 percent of the time, ranking near the bottom of the league in 21 personnel usage (two running backs, one tight end) and fourth in 20.
However, SIS reports no two-back set usage for the Rams in Coen's last season running the offense in Los Angeles.
Still, you have to believe a weapon with the potential Irving brings to the roster will be used, and putting both he and White on the field at the same time is an attractive possibility.
