The 3 Toughest Games on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South for three years in a row now, and as they say, heavy is the head that wears the crown.
The Bucs will play a number of very difficult opponents, and we've ranked the three hardest opponents — and unfortunately for Tampa Bay, they'll play all three within four weeks of each other. Check out our list below:
3. San Francisco 49ers (Home, Week 10)
The 49ers are set to remain the Big Bad Wolf in the NFC until otherwise noted. San Francisco bested Tampa Bay last year in its house, but it'll travel to Raymond James Stadium this time around. It will be equally hard to beat them this year, as key players in Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and so (so) many more remain on the squad. This will take place right before the bye week, though, so perhaps Todd Bowles and his squad will be extra motivated.
2. Baltimore Ravens (Home, Week 7)
The Ravens aren't number one on this list, but they're damn close. They'll have the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson on their side and a new addition of running back Derrick Henry, which could make the team dangerous. The Bucs haven't played the Ravens in a while, playing them in preseason last year and then in primetime in 2022 — Tampa Bay lost that primetime game and will have another one under the lights at Raymond James Stadium against an impressive Baltimore squad led by John Harbaugh. This will be a tough win.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (Away, Week 9)
To be the man, you gotta beat the man — and the Chiefs have been the man for a while. The winner of the last two Super Bowls, the Chiefs have given the Bucs a very tough time in the regular season when the two teams play. Additionally, this matchup will be at home, and Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will have perhaps the best home-field advantage in football at Arrowhead Stadium when they take on the Bucs. Anything is possible, but this is going to be one of the tougher games the Bucs have had in recent seasons, much less this season.
