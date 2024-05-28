Three Observations from Day 4 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs
The fourth day of Organized Team Activities for the Bucs is here, and it's the second that media has been allowed to participate in thus far. And while the team is mostly going through drills and isn't wearing pads, there are still a few things to note here and there as OTAs continue.
READ MORE: Three Observations from Day 1 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs
As always, BucsGameday was on site Tuesday to catch the proceedings — here are three of our observations from the day:
The Bucs Shift the Line Around (Again)
We mentioned in our last observations that Sua Opeta was playing left guard on the starting line on the first day of OTAs, but that wasn't the case on Tuesday. Free agent Ben Bredeson had the spot, with Opeta playing with the second line as practice opened up. It seems like head coach Todd Bowles is serious about a left guard competition despite frequent praise of Opeta from both him and offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Graham Barton was still on the second line at center while Elijah Klein joined him at right guard.
SirVocea Dennis Makes Some Plays
SirVocea Dennis will likely be competing with K.J. Britt at inside linebacker (or they'll trade reps in certain packages), and he made a splash today. During one sequence, he lept up to grab a pass from Baker Mayfield on a great read but was unable to come down with the catch. He made up for it the play right after, when wideout Rakim Jarrett was unable to come down with the ball on a quick out route and Dennis was right there to scoop it up. If he continues to make plays like that, he'll earn some playing time in 2024.
Jalen McMillan Continues to Shine
The Buccaneers (and us, for that matter) have been impressed with wideout Jalen McMillan, and he continues to look steady for a rookie. He participated in kick drills with Trey Palmer and Deven Thompkins, where the trio would field punts off a bounce — both Palmer and Thompkins had some drops, but McMillan was sure-handed. Additionally, he caught a nice ball on the sideline during 11v11 work that saw him leap and come down with the grab. Overall, he continues to impress and could be a big part of the offense going forward in 2024.
READ MORE: Don't Be Worried About Tristan Wirfs Skipping Buccaneers OTAs
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.