Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose to part ways with veteran wide receiver Deven Thompkins during the middle of OTAs last week. It didn't take long for the team to fill the spot on the 90-man roster that was opened by his departure.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Buccaneers agreed to a deal with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson. After five years with the franchise, he became a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season and now gets an opportunity to continue his professional career in the Sunshine State.
Thompson went undrafted in 2019 and landed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played for three different franchises during his rookie season, including separate stints with the Seahawks, who decided to keep him around long-term. Thompson bounced between the practice squad and the active roster throughout his tenure in Seattle. He's played in 12 games and caught one pass for ten yards during his time in the NFL.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver was a record-breaking standout while playing for the Toledo Rockets. Thompson caught 181 passes for 3,312 yards with 30 touchdowns over five seasons. That production came despite a season-ending leg injury that limited him to five games in 2017. Thompson ranks first in program history in touchdown receptions, second in receiving yards, second in yards per catch, and tenth in catches.
His best single season for the Rockets came in 2016 when he hauled in 64 catches for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. The receiving yards marked a school-record total for a season while his touchdown receptions ranked second.
Thompson joins a wide receiver with the Buccaneers that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillan, Rakim Jarrett, Cephus Johnson III, Kameron Johnson, Latreal Jones, Tanner Knue, Ryan Miller, and Raleigh Webb.
Tampa Bay will likely only carry five-to-six wide receivers on its 53-man roster. The competition is set to be fierce throughout the preseason for the final couple of spots.
