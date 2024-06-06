Buccaneers LB Kalen DeLoach Talks Learning From Lavonte David, KJ Britt
Linebacker Kalen DeLoach was a playmaker for Mike Norvell and Adam Fuller's defense during his final season with the Florida State Seminoles. Despite his strong senior season, DeLoach ended up going undrafted, but he wasn't on the market long as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly signed him.
Now through rookie minicamp and OTAs, DeLoach has had the opportunity to get himself acclimated to the organization and with players in the Buccaneers' locker room — most importantly, those in his linebacker position group.
When speaking one-on-one with our team at BucsGameday, DeLoach spoke about what it's like getting to know, and learn from, guys like Lavonte David and K.J. Britt.
"Yeah, like I said, he done did it already. This is his 13th season, so I'm in the film room trying to figure out every little detail that he do and just try to apply to myself," DeLoach said. "K.J., he makes sure I focus on the little things [in the meetings and] come out here and apply when it's time. So we got some great older guys. JJ, SirVocea, me and him [are] about the same age, so he's just telling me about his experience as a rookie and what he had to go through. So I'm trying to take it all in from everybody."
Learning from the likes of these players will do wonders for the development of DeLoach into the league. Getting the scoop on how to handle himself as a rookie from SirVocea Dennis will also be an added key element for the former 'Nole.
Getting into the league can be overwhelming and a daunting task, but it sounds like DeLoach is doing all the right things by learning and leaning on the guys he now calls teammates. DeLoach will try and work his way into a roster spot this offseason with the hopes of cracking the LB rotation, but for now, he can be seen as a vital special teams piece for the 2024 Buccaneers as long as he makes the 53-man roster.
