Cam Newton Explains Why Lamar Jackson is Greatest Dual-Threat in NFL History
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton declared Baltimore Rsvens star and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson the greatest dual-threat in league history during an episode of his Youtube show 4th & 1, which aired this past Wednesday.
Newton was asked, through a fan-submitted question on social media, if he thinks of himself as the greatest dual-threat to ever play in the NFL, and if not, who does he consider to be the greatest.
Without hesitation, Newton named Jackson, then proceeded to explain why.
"Lamar's style is different than mine," Newton said. "He's got big plays, any play. He's got speed that I never had. And he's just a legend. And then, I played the game more powerful ... I can run, but I'm going to probably get caught. Vick, Lamar, they ain't getting caught."
Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP and the league's all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns with 75, took the league by storm with his physical running style after he was drafted in 2011. Newton ranks second behind only Michael Vick on the league's all-time quarterback rushing yards list.
But to his own point, Newton never had the explosiveness that Jackson has. With 5,285 career rushing yards the Ravens quarterback is poised to surpass Vick either this season or the next, health-willing.