2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four Quarterbacks Taken in Top Ten

The Arizona Cardinals are bad and it's safe to assume that most fans have checked out for this season and have begun looking ahead to the offseason and more importantly the 2023 NFL Draft.

Well, my friends, feast your eyes upon All Cardinals' first 2023 NFL Draft mock of the season!

The Cardinals have a slew of directions they can go with their first-round selection, which is currently the eighth overall pick. The defense needs a makeover and the offensive line could also use some upgrades. Join me as we mock the entire first round of the 2023 NFL Draft together and explore the needs of every team, in the league!

Note: The draft order is based on tankathon.com's projected order. The Miami Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick this year due to league rule violations (would be the 24th overall pick), so there are only 31 picks here.

Let's get started!

2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

1. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

It's no secret that the Texans are a team devoid of talent across the entirety of the roster. With the top pick in the draft, it's wisest to take your quarterback of the future, and Young looks like the best quarterback in this class.

2. Chicago Bears: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Justin Fields has shown that he deserves more time as the starting quarterback for the Bears, so it's best to go with the classic "best player available" strategy and take Anderson Jr. The Alabama pass rusher is better known as "the Terminator" and will take little time to wreak havoc in the pros.

3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

If there's one thing the Seahawks love, it's physically gifted defensive linemen. Wilson is built like a Greek god and has the production to match. He gives an immediate upgrade to a pass rush that is winning with quantity by giving them quality at the position.

4. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

One could argue Carter is the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft. Giving him to the Lions to play on the same defensive line as Aidan Hutchinson is a surefire way to turn around one of the league's worst defenses.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

What do you give to the team that has everything? More youth for the pass rush. Murphy is relentless and can be groomed as the eventual heir to long-time starter Brandon Graham.

6. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

While there is some belief that believes the Panthers prefer Will Levis, I am going to give them the better quarterback in this mock. Stroud is the most complete passer in the draft and will finally answer the team's need for the quarterback that they've been using band-aids to cover up.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The Jaguars have plenty of needs, but protecting Trevor Lawrence needs to be one of their top priorities. Jones is your prototypical built left tackle with a mean streak and a love for run blocking. He can provide the team with a bookend tackle across from Cam Robinson.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

For the Cardinals, the approach should be to draft the best player available on defense. Ringo is a lockdown corner who will best be remembered for the game-sealing pick-six against Alabama in last year's National Championship Game. Ringo is an eraser with ball skills and is an instant plug-and-play for the Cards.

9. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Like the Panthers, the Colts have been playing around with the quarterback position with veterans who are closer to retirement homes than they are to Pro Bowls. Richardson is absolutely polarizing, but one cannot deny his physical gifts and tremendous upside.

10. Atlanta Falcons: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The Falcons don't need to force a quarterback, but the value on Levis is too much to pass up and the team would be contending for the playoffs if it had a better quarterback. Like Richardson, Levis is definitely polarizing, but his upside reminds many of Josh Allen and that alone makes him worth the gamble.

11. Green Bay Packers: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Aaron Rodgers can make any receiver look good, so I doubt the team will go with the position in the first round. Instead, they look to continue beefing up their defense and upgrade the defensive line with Bresee. If not for Carter being generational, we would be talking about Bresee as a slam-dunk top prospect on the defensive line. Landing him is anything but a consolation prize.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The Raiders need playmakers on defense. Smith is a shutdown corner who dominated SEC competition throughout his tenure with the Gamecocks. He is an easy projection to the pros and a day-one starter on this defense.

13. Houston Texans (via CLE): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The Texans got their quarterback of the future with the top pick in the draft. Now they need to get him weapons. Johnston is the complete package at 6'4" 215lbs with projected sub-4.4 speed and proven production. He gives the team a true X-receiver to pair with youngster Nico Collins and savvy veteran Brandin Cooks (who could be on the way out anyways).

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Every year we find players who seem to be "born to be an *insert team* player." This year, it's the Steelers and Porter Jr., whose father played for the team from 1999-2006 and made the Pro Bowl three times in that stretch. Like his father, Porter Jr. is an aggressive defender who couples his play with balance and technique, making him a dangerous threat to opposing receivers.

15. Detroit Lions: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

The Lions got a game-wrecker with Carter for the defensive line to start the draft. Next, they'll take a versatile defensive back in Branch who can line up outside, inside, and deep in the secondary. Basically, just find a place for Branch and allow him to make plays.

16. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The Chargers need their players to just stay healthy, but you can't draft that. Instead, they'll draft one of the 2023 NFL Draft's darlings in Skoronski who can play tackle or guard. His versatility and high level of play will take this solid offensive line to the next level.

17. New England Patriots: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The Mac Jones experiment started off strong and has quickly gone sour. To get things back on track, the Patriots should get a certified number-one receiver. Smith-Njigba has spent the majority of 2022 injured, but his clean route running and sure hands will never be questioned.

18. Washington Commanders: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Props to the Commanders for being as competitive as they have been in 2022. There is no quarterback upgrade worth reaching on here, so instead, they'll go BPA and get a game-changing tight end to go with the host of receivers they currently possess. No matter who is throwing the ball, they'll appreciate having Mayer to throw the ball to.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

There are no quarterbacks worth taking at this pick and the Buccaneers' pass rush has slumped with Shaquil Barrett injured. Foskey is the Fighting Irish's all-time leading sack artist and he will be a welcome addition to head coach Todd Bowles's defense.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Seahawks don't have many glaring weaknesses right now, so why not continue adding to a revamped secondary? Tariq Woolen is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) and Coby Bryant has also been a terrific playmaker. Adding Gonzalez to that group would bring back memories of the Legion of Boom.

21. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Yes, the Titans need wide receiver help, but it won't matter if they can't keep their quarterback upright. Taylor Lewan is injury prone at this point in his career and can't be relied upon as a building block for the future. Johnson Jr. has experience throughout the offensive line, so even if Lewan is back and Nicholas Petite-Frere remains the starting right tackle, the Titans can fit him into their line somewhere else.

22. New York Jets: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Once again, we have a team that needs better quarterback play, but the board has no quarterbacks worth taking here. Instead, the Jets should improve their offensive line and get reliability at tackle considering Mekhi Becton is constantly injured. Harrison is a big, bad man who can be the bodyguard for whoever lines up under center.

23. New York Giants: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Rice exploded in his senior season and his draft stock is getting red hot. The Giants need wide receiver help in the worst way and will gladly take the rising star who checks all the boxes when looking for a number-one receiver.

24. Denver Broncos (via SF): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

The Broncos' defense is hardly the problem this season, but there aren't many values at this pick greater than Simpson. Plugging Simpson into this defense gives the Broncos a quarterback for the defensive side of the ball who has a considerably higher upside than the rest of the guys they have currently.

25. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Ravens need wide receiver help - a tale as old as time. Addison wasn't his usual self in 2022 while battling injury, but the savvy route runner will fit right into an offense that loves giving its receivers an opportunity to create after the catch.

26. Cincinnati Bengals: Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida

The Bengals' offensive line could still use some upgrades, but the defensive line needs better production than it is currently getting. Dexter is a nasty lineman who will free things up for the rest of a talented defensive line and get the team back into the sack department.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

One of the best defenses in the league at creating turnovers adds another player with turnover prowess via Phillips III. Trevon Diggs's interception numbers have dipped this year, but he's also become a much better cover man in turn. By adding Philips III, the Cowboys get themselves a new interception machine at the cornerback spot.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Chiefs have very few dire needs, but adding more playmakers to the offense is always a must so long as Patrick Mahomes is playing quarterback. Robinson is a game-altering running back who is an elite runner and receiver. Robinson will be what the Chiefs dreamed Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be and he's already much more proven with a higher ceiling.

29. Minnesota Vikings: Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

The Vikings are winning a lot of close games this year and part of the reason why is that the defense needs some more juice. Both Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks are over 30 years old now and the need for youth at the linebacker spot is big. To'oTo'o is a classic middle linebacker who will bring steady play and high football IQ to the Vikings' defense.

30. Buffalo Bills: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Like the Chiefs, the Bills must continue adding offensive weapons so long as Josh Allen is playing quarterback. Gabe Davis has been inconsistent in 2022 and is a free agent after the 2023 season. Hyatt is a Biletnikoff Award finalist this year and is one of college football's deadliest deep threats. Matching him with Allen's arm is a terrifying thought for opposing defenses.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Miles Sanders is on pace to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but he is set to be a free agent after the season ends. Instead of paying a running back, the team should grab a similar back in Gibbs who has the receiving prowess that has reminded many of Alvin Kamara.

