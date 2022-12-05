Skip to main content

Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Patriots on MNF

The Arizona Cardinals are underdogs at home to the New England Patriots on MNF.

The Arizona Cardinals hope their bye week can be put to good use when the New England Patriots come to town. 

Underdog bettors will also look to the Cardinals to make them some money, as they're +1.5 point underdogs to the Patriots in Week 14's Monday Night Football matchup. Arizona is just +105 on the moneyline. 

As of now, this is just one of three spreads next week that is two points or less on SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.5. 

The Cardinals (6-6) and Patriots (6-5-1) share similar records against the spread. This will be the fifth game Arizona has entered as underdogs in their last six weeks. New England is 4-1-1 ATS as favorites 

Arizona hopes the likes of Will Hernandez, Rondale Moore and Rodney Hudson will be available the rest of the way. The Cardinals did welcome back Marquise Brown to the lineup in Week 12.

“Those two guys, I think the more they play together you can see that it can cause some problems for the defense," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I felt yesterday (TE) Zach Ertz he’s a big part of working the middle. He’s a guy who is kind of a fail safe for this offense. That’s one that with those two guys and the speed they play with around him could have been a real weapon. Watching ‘Hollywood’ (WR Marquise Brown) run and take the top of things, and then DeAndre goes for that underneath stuff it could be a good weapon for us moving forward. There’s no doubt.”

Both teams are riding two-game losing streaks heading into MNF. 

