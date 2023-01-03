Cardinals Draft Pick Scenarios: How Picks No. 2-6 are in Play

The Arizona Cardinals have a few possibilities when it comes to their potential first-round draft pick in 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals have disappointed everyone - mostly themselves - during the 2022 season.

It feels as if the team was doomed from the start before a flurry of injuries and drama never loosened its grip the rest of the way.

A loss on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (who have won nine straight games and hope to play for the No. 1 seed) would cement Arizona's win total for the year at a mere four games, their lowest since 2018's three-win effort. Questions around who will be the team's head coach and general manager will continue to swirl until concrete answers are given.

In looking towards the future, not all is bad: The Cardinals are in line for a fairly high draft pick in 2023. As of now, they're set to pick at No. 4 with just one week remaining.

Tankathon's NFL Draft order for next year

(A big shoutout to Cards Wire's Jess Root for running the numbers)

The No. 1 pick is out of the question, as either the Houston Texans or Chicago Bears will be drafting at the top spot come April.

However, Arizona could potentially grab the No. 2 pick with a loss against San Francisco AND both the Bears/Broncos win next week. Both Chicago and Denver are at least three-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook.

The Cardinals would move to the No. 3 spot with a loss to SF + Denver wins + Chicago loses.

Currently sitting in their No. 4 slot, losses by all three of Arizona/Denver/Chicago would ensure nothing changes.

A win would only push Arizona up to the No. 5 or 6 selection. The fifth pick would be owned by the Cardinals if they beat the 49ers and had the Indianapolis Colts/Seattle Seahawks lose their respective matchups. Both Indianapolis and Seattle are favored in their games.

No. 6 would be Arizona's in a similar situation to the one listed above, but flip the Seahawks to defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

PFF Data Shows Marco Wilson is Lockdown Corner

49ers Heavy Favorites Over Cardinals

Cardinals Send Prayers, Love to Injured Safety Damar Hamlin

Kliff Kingsbury Yet to Name Starting QB for Week 18

Game Time Officially Announced for Cardinals-49ers

How the College Football Playoffs Impacted Cardinals' Draft Hopes