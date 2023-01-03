Cardinals Enter Week 18 as Hefty Underdogs to 49ers

With one game left in the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals are 14.5-point underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers on SI Sportsbook.

The Arizona Cardinals (4-12) will not be getting any love from the betting world as they enter the final week of the 2022 season against the division rival San Francisco 49ers (12-4).

After losing 20-19 on the road to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, the Cardinals will pack their bags and travel in Week 18 to take on San Francisco as overwhelming +14.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook.

That is Arizona's biggest line of the season on either side and one of the biggest spreads in all of the NFL for the 2022 season.

The Cardinals have lost six consecutive games and head coach Kliff Kingsbury turned to their fourth quarterback of the season last Sunday, as David Blough moved into the starting role against the Falcons after Colt McCoy was ruled out due to a concussion. He completed 24-of-40 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

Despite losing in the last three games, Arizona has covered against the spread in two games during that span. However, neither cover was against a team with a winning record.

The 49ers, meanwhile, failed to cover the spread for the first time in seven games against the Las Vegas Raiders with an 37-34 overtime win on the road. Jarrett Stidham threw three touchdowns against a 49ers defense that is ranked as one of the best in the league.

The 49ers have plenty to play for in Week 18 as they can become the No. 1 seed if they defeat the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants.

Brock Purdy has continued to shine in Kyle Shanahan's offense and is primed for a favorable matchup against Arizona's depleted defense.

San Francisco has beaten opponents by more than 15 points in three of their last five games. Back on Nov. 21, the 49ers handily defeated Arizona 38-10 at Estadio Azteco in Mexico City. The now-injured Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns that night, which was the team's third straight win in their current nine-game winning streak.

The total of 40.5 is tied for the third-lowest for Arizona all season. The point total reflects Arizona's offense which hasn't topped over 20 points since Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco being favored by more than 14 points is more of an indictment on bookmakers not believing in an Arizona team that only mustered one touchdown against Atlanta. Kingsbury has also not decided on the starting quarterback against the 49ers.

The Cardinals sit with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and could climb as high as No. 2 by the end of Week 18.

