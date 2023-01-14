The Arizona Cardinals aren't participating in the postseason, but fans should still have some rooting interests when it comes to a packed Wild Card Weekend slate.

The Arizona Cardinals didn't come close to making the postseason after a dismal 4-13 record.

The No. 3 overall pick is possessed by a Cardinals team looking for a massive shift in culture moving forward. Plenty is unknown for things such as Arizona's next head coach and general manager, yet fans are well aware they won't have to stress over the playoffs this weekend.

That doesn't mean you still can't find a rooting interest in each game, however.

Here's a rooting guide for fans now that Wild Card Weekend is here:

A Cardinals' Fan Rooting Guide to Wild Card Weekend

Tom Tingle-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers - Can both teams lose? This is a difficult scenario for Cardinals fans to digest as either the Seahawks or 49ers will advance to the next round of the playoffs. There's no wrong answers here, yet it feels as if a San Francisco victory would be the lesser of two evils.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars- Who doesn't love a Christian Kirk redemption arc? There's not concrete reasons to love or hate anything about either team. Both haven't dominated the postseason and have relatively fun teams to root for. Kirk could very well be the reason you root for/against the Jaguars (insert DeAndre Hopkins having Jacksonville on his wish list here).

Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills- There's not really a ton of roadblocks here (maybe you're a big Jordan Phillips hater, who knows). If you're rooting for the underdog, the Dolphins will be without Tua. On the other hand, the Bills are extremely fun to watch (except if you're #VonDoesntNeedAnotherRing). Nobody could blame you for rooting for either side here.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings- Justin Jefferson is ridiculously fun to watch, but lets be real: No Cardinals fan wants to watch Patrick Peterson win a Super Bowl ring, especially with how he's dragged the organization this season. Plus, who doesn't love watching Saquon? This is fairly easy - and perhaps even somewhat personal - for Arizonians to side with.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals- Neither of the two AFC North teams have really given Cardinals fans something to complain about, so there's no right or wrong reason to sit back and enjoy what should be a highly contested game on Sunday Night Football.

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Though there's no strong despise for Cardinals fans here, this is the ultimate "ew" matchup, as nobody wants to cheer for the Cowboys or Tom Brady. I suspect the majority of people will side with Tampa Bay here with the national distain of Dallas playing a major factor.

On the other hand, a Cowboys win would keep Sean Payton to Dallas rumors fairly quiet. Root at your own risk.

