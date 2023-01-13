The Arizona Cardinals and their fans will be home for the postseason. Here's how you can watch the weekend's playoff games.

The NFL postseason is officially here, and although the Arizona Cardinals won't be in contention, there's still plenty of reason to watch a full slate of games from Saturday-Monday.

Each game is nationally televised, so no need to fret over if you'll be able to catch the game or not.

Here's how to enjoy this weekend's action:

How to Watch: NFL Wild Card Weekend

*All spreads are via SI Sportsbook*

Saturday

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 2:30 pm MST

Network: Fox

Spread: 49ers -9.5

The first of three inter-division playoff meetings will kickoff Wild Card Weekend with a feisty NFC West battle between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Can Brock Purdy continue the magic against Geno Smith and co.?

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 6:15 pm MST

Network: NBC

Spread: Chargers -2.5

It's a showdown between two of the league's youngest talent at quarterback between Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence. Both teams are eager to prove themselves and get a critical postseason win under their belt.

Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Time: 11:00 AM MST

Network: CBS

Spread: Bills -13.5

Sunday's tripleheader begins with a AFC East showdown that would have carried much more weight if Tua was playing. Regardless, divisional matchups are always tough on the third time around, and the pressure sides with Josh Allen and friends to handle business.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 2:30 pm MST

Network: Fox

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Notable names are littered across the board in this matchup, as guys such as Justin Jefferson and Saquon Barkley hope to do serious damage for their teams. This could turn into a really fun game to watch.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 6:15 PM MST

Network: NBC

Spread: Bengals -8.5

AFC North football in the postseason is some of the most intense, physical football ever played. We wish Lamar Jackson was featured in this matchup, but in terms of rivalries, it's hard to beat Bengals-Ravens under the lights of primetime.

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 6:15 PM MST

Network: ESPN

Spread: Cowboys -2.5

To top things off, we have Cowboys-Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in what could be the final game of Tom Brady's career. Can Dallas finally capitalize on all their talent, or will the GOAT prevail one last time?

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Grading All Four Arizona Cardinals Trades From 2022

NFL Insider Says Sean Payton to Arizona is 'Pretty Legit'

Report: Cardinals Teammate Anonymously Rips Kyler Murray

Full Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft 2.0

Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Steelers LB Coach Brian Flores

Cardinals Request to Interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans