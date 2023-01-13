Cardinals Will Still Face Sean McVay as Rams Coach Will Return for 2023

Although his buddy Kliff Kingsbury won't be on the sideline for the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will again face the team after reportedly telling the team he's returning.

The Arizona Cardinals are fairly tired of the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.

Under his guidance, the Rams are 11-2 against the Cardinals, not to mention the two Super Bowl appearances with one ring to show.

There were whispers and rumors of McVay retiring after last season (along with Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford), but the trio ultimately returned for a 2022 season that was filled with injuries and an expected Super Bowl hangover.

After Los Angeles went 5-12 this season, those rumors were only amplified. McVay even reportedly told his staff to search for other opportunities as he was uncertain on his future.

Days later, we now know McVay will be back in the mix for 2023.

"I think what I liked to do is be able to take the appropriate time," McVay said Monday (h/t NFL.com). "Never gone through anything like this, but you want to make sure that you're considerate of the people that are affected. That's the most important thing and that's probably, you know, you want to be able to … the consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, 'Hey do what you think is best for you and (McVay's wife) Veronika (Khomyn).'

While McVay isn't going anywhere, the Cardinals are in search of their own head coach. They've requested to interview four different candidates thus far: Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, DeMeco Ryans and Brian Flores.

