Cardinals Hope Hollywood Can Shine Under Bright Lights of MNF

The (potential) arrival of Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown couldn't come at a better time.

Brown, initially acquired during the 2022 NFL Draft, put up strong numbers in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins. The thought of both healthy and on the field was a sight to behold for Cardinals fans and a lingering headache for defensive coordinators.

Yet that hasn't happened, at least not yet. The very week Hopkins was set to return from suspension, Brown suffered a foot fracture that was initially thought to have been season-ending.

The Cardinals eventually placed Brown on injured reserve, putting him out for at least four games. The expected timeline was 6-8 weeks later, putting him on track to play right when Arizona plays host to New England on Monday Night Football come on Dec. 12.

That was then. Now, Brown could potentially plant his feet on the field on a Monday night, but weeks ahead of schedule.

The Cardinals designated Brown to return from injured reserve this week, and he was spotted at practice this week. He has a 21 day window to be activated to the active roster at any time.

Could we see Brown return in a crucial NFC West meeting with the San Francisco 49ers?

“There’s a chance. We just walked through today, so we want to see him out there tomorrow and see what he looks like, but he’s definitely come a long way in a short time," coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday.

"I’m hoping we can get something out of him, but I don’t know until I see him running around full speed with pads on tomorrow.”

Now, the reality of a Brown-Hopkins partnership in Arizona's could come to fruition in a moment where the Cardinals need every ounce of help possible, especially with Zach Ertz out.

Arizona's played ten games thus far - only twice has Ertz, Brown or Hopkins not paced the team in receiving yards. Greg Dortch had 63 in Week 1 and Rondale Moore had 69 in Week 9.

To put in perspective how impactful Brown was, the following are his numbers on the year and where he ranks on the team through ten games despite only playing in six:

Marquise Brown 2022 Stats

Receptions (43) - Second behind Zach Ertz (47)

Targets (64) - Second behind Zach Ertz (69)

Receiving Yards (485) - First

Yards per Reception (11.3) - Second behind Keaontay Ingram (11.5)

Receiving Touchdowns (3) - Second behind Zach Ertz (4)

Big Plays (20+ yard plays, 8) - First

Average Receiving Yards per Game (80.8) - Second behind DeAndre Hopkins (99)

First Downs Gained via Receiving (24) - Tied for first with Zach Ertz

Although Hopkins himself is questionable with a hamstring injury, the possibility of both top weapons being available lingers.

“If they’re both on the field, it’s dangerous," said Kyler Murray.

"Along with (WR) Rondale (Moore), (WR) Robbie (Anderson), (WR) A.J. (Green), (RB) James (Conner), and (WR Greg) Dortch. Obviously, Zach just got hurt (so) (TE) Trey’s (McBride) got to get going. The weapons are endless, it’s just about executing, and staying on schedule.

"The 49ers have got a great rush, and their defense is playing well. Regardless of the record, we know what they’re capable of. People are high on the 49ers now for obvious reasons, but they’re a great team.”

Hopkins knows it, too.

"I've seen what we do at practice together with him and I on the field, so hopefully it's the same thing that translates to the game," he said to team reporter Dani Sureck.

Should Brown return, a daunting task awaits in the form of San Francisco's defense.

The 49ers are playing some of the best football in the league on that side of the ball, allowing less than 200 passing yards per game. They're also a top five unit in getting to the quarterback (29 sacks) and are tied for second in the league with just nine passing touchdowns allowed on the season.

The Cardinals play host to the Los Angeles Chargers next week before hitting their Week 13 bye. Arizona may opt to not rush Brown back right away.

However, the Cardinals are in need of a major win. Some would venture to say must-win territory at Estadio Azteca. Could Hollywood return in time to shine under the bright lights of primetime football?

He's done it before.

We won't know until inactives are officially announced prior to kickoff, but Brown is close to returning and adding another layer of potential for Arizona's offense.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Three Questionable, Three Out vs. 49ers

Cardinals, Eno Benjamin Hush on Departure

Two Cardinals Coaches Named Potential Future HC Hires

Zach Ertz in Good Spirits After Surgery