Kelvin Beachum Says Cardinals' Offense Shoulders Blame for Loss to Chargers

Another week has provided another loss for the Arizona Cardinals, but this one stung in a particular way.

The Cardinals found themselves up 24-17 with under two minutes remaining and eventually walked off the field as losers after Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert orchestrated a two-minute drill to ultimately find a touchdown and eventual two-point conversion to put Los Angeles ahead 25-24 with 15 seconds left.

Plenty will remember that final drive. Others will remember the three three-and-outs Arizona produced in the fourth quarter after gaining the lead.

Kelvin Beachum certainly does.

Beachum met with reporters in the locker room afterwards and gave his honest two cents on what transpired:

“We put our defense in a poor position. I think what’s most disheartening is we talked about this very situation on Saturday. Having the ball right before the two-minute warning and being able to execute right before the two-minute to close the game out. It wasn’t the exact time, but a very, very similar situation," Beachum said.

"I think that’s what’s the most disheartening, not being able to take what we talked about in practice and in preparation and not close the game out like we needed to today.”

