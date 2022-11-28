The losses continue to pile up for the Arizona Cardinals, but this one is particularly frustrating for fans. In spite of the team's fourth-quarter comeback, the Cardinals still found a way to fall flat on their face and lose the game to the Los Angeles Chargers. Honestly, it feels routine at this point.

Naturally, Twitter had some fun during the loss and encapsulated our thoughts on the game perfectly. Here are some of the best tweets from the Twitter-verse following the Cardinals' most recent loss to the Chargers.

How did this game fair for the Cardinals? We all had some choice words for the game, but Kyler Murray wasn't shy about just flat-out saying it (WARNING - NSFW):

You can always appreciate it when a quarterback tells it as it is, and clearly, Murray wasn't holding back in the post-game conference.

The Chargers "hecked" the Cardinals severe times throughout, but The Ringer's Benjamin Solak broke down the failed fourth-down attempt in the second quarter perfectly (WARNING - NSFW):

Simply put, the Chargers played this game terrifically and on this play in particular they were flawless. Sometimes, all you can do is tip your cap.

DeAndre Hopkins is a confirmed alien at this point.

You'd think that eventually, our jaws would stop dropping when Nuk catches a pass, but he finds a way to have us amazed seemingly every week. This catch, which went for just four yards, has to be one of the best we've ever seen. This feels like it defies the laws of physics.

ANALYTICS, PEOPLE, ANALYTICS.

Ben is obviously being facetious here, as this will likely dominate headlines for the remainder of the week for the NFL, but especially these four teams. It won't always make sense, but when it works man does it feel good, and that's exactly the case for the Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Can we take a moment to appreciate how great it is that Hard Knocks chose the Cardinals for their first in-season coverage?

It's truly must-watch television at this point. It's like watching the "Sharknado" movies - you know how bad they are and you shouldn't be watching and enjoying them... but you just can't look away and secretly hope it goes on forever.

Be honest, was this you today?

If your team is gonna lose, the least you can do is make some money off of it.

Maybe a silver lining in today's loss?

There is definitely a lot to like for Sean Payton if he wants to be the next head coach of the Cardinals. Here's hoping they continue to audition a strong offense for the rest of the year to strengthen their case.

Enjoy the bye week, Red Sea, you certainly have earned a week off to not subject yourself to the torment of watching the Cardinals.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Budda Baker Disappointed With Collapse to Chargers

Five Takeaways From Cards Crushing Loss to Chargers

Cardinals Report Card After Loss to Los Angeles

What Went Right, Wrong in Loss to Chargers

Highlights, Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Chargers in Final Moments