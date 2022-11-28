The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-8 heading into their bye week, but they sure are glad to have one of their top weapons in Marquise Brown back.

Brown caught six of eight targets for 46 yards, trailing only DeAndre Hopkins in both categories for Arizona. He missed the prior five games with a foot injury that was once thought to be season-ending.

Brown nearly returned for Arizona's Monday Night Football meeting with the 49ers last week, but ultimately wasn't deemed ready enough.

“I thought they played at a high level at times," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on the addition of Brown to Kyler Murray and Hopkins. "There's some plays we'd like to have back, but we've just got to continue to work together, build that rapport with those two guys out there and go from there.”

Murray shared the same opinion.

“It felt good. It felt good to have them back out there. There were some things we wish we could have back, but to have them back out there on the same field, that was the first time actually. It was good to see them both in action.”

Afterwards, we were able to speak with Brown, who (obviously) wasn't in great spirits after the loss.

Marquise Brown Speaks After Return From Injury

