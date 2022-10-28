Kliff Kingsbury 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' at Cardinals Trade Deadline Move

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim has already made a few moves this season.

Early on, the Cardinals sent late-round draft compensation to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for CB Trayvon Mullen.

Just last week, Arizona acquired WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers with late-round picks down the road.

Yet the Cardinals, sitting at 3-4, have been one team some people around the league expect to make another move with playoff expectations still in place.

Could that be brewing? Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says it wouldn't surprise him.

"It wouldn't surprise me. There's a lot of really good players out there and I bet there's a ton more movement over the next few days, so I wouldn't be surprised if we got in on something," said Kingsbury.

The Green Bay Packers have been a team lightly connected with WR A.J. Green, who has seen his role diminish over the course of the season. He failed to register a snap in last week's win vs. New Orleans.

Our own Kyler Burd pegged three potential targets for the Cardinals to wheel-and-deal for as the deadline approaches, which you can read here.

Teams have until Tuesday. Nov. 1 to complete a trade. Arizona will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings just two days prior.

