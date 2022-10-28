Cardinals Have Lowest Odds to Win NFC West

Despite stumbling out of the gates, the Arizona Cardinals are just one game back from the NFC West lead.

The Seattle Seahawks (who previously defeated the Cardinals this year) pace all teams with a 4-3 record. The Los Angeles Rams, coming off their bye week, are currently 3-3 with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals respectively at 3-4.

Overcoming slow starts, injuries and the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, most fans would have signed up to be in that position at the halfway point of the season.

The Cardinals benefit from sloppy play across the league, but more specifically within their own conference/division.

Arizona now has an opportunity to start peaking at the right time and snatch their first NFC West title since 2015.

But will they?

Football Outsiders doesn't believe so, giving the Cardinals a mere 5.4% chance to win the division.

Kyle Odegard, Sports and Gambling Editor of Compare.bet, offered some insight into why those numbers are so low:

"The Cardinals are No. 29 in team efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ methodology, as their offense (26th), defense (21st) and special teams (27th) are all rated in the bottom half of the NFL," Odegard said.

"They are also 0-2 in the division and have a substantially harder schedule than the 49ers and Seahawks the rest of the way. So while only a game separates all four NFC West teams in the standings, Football Outsiders considers this a three-team race."

Plenty of time is still left for those odds to change, yet the outside opinion on Arizona is quite clear.

