Cardinals Open as Slim Underdogs to Panthers in Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals have opened as +1.5-point underdogs to the Carolina Panthers on SI Sportsbook.

This is the fourth week in a row the Cardinals have been betting underdogs, although no spread has been bigger than six points.

Arizona walks into Week 4 with a 1-2 record against the spread (and in real life), covering in their miracle comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

For the Cardinals' sake, maybe they'll thrive on the road like they've proven so many times before.

They travel to take on a Panthers team that is also 1-2 against the spread. They've been favorites in all but one game (their lone win which came last week oddly enough).

Fun fact: The Cardinals are one of two teams in the NFL (Las Vegas being the other) with a push on their over/under thus far. Arizona is 1-1-1 on over/unders thus far.

Last year, Arizona posted a 8-2 record against the spread as the road team. After a loss, they were just 3-3.

Last week's +3.5 line didn't move against the Rams, but with such a small spread there's ample opportunity for the Cardinals to get to favorite status, should the public hammer them.

